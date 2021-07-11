Parisian haute couture returns to pre-pandemic rituals as the Delta variant looms

Christian Dior last step of the Haute Couture Women Fall-Winter 2021-2022 collection. (Photo by … [+] STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP) (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images



Paris has again signaled its reopening. If the Parisian men’s fashion week at the end of June was the aperitif, the Haute Couture which officially ended on Saturday was the entrance. Not quite up to the crowds it usually draws due to travel restrictions for citizens living in Asian countries such as China and France’s restrictions on travelers from Russia, Brazil, d India and more, the week was still hectic. It was mostly followed by the French and Americans, with a handful of other Europeans and Britons ready to self-quarantine once back across the Channel. Ironically, on opening day, July 5e, French Minister of Health Olivier Veran warned against the fourth wave of Covid-19 from the end of July as the number of cases accelerates thanks to the pesky Delta variant.

The good news for the Haute Couture economy, whose parades in July are also an opportunity to unveil new fine jewelry collections, is that customers were ready to buy. Typically, retailers do not attend because haute couture and fine jewelry is sold directly to the customer. So time will tell if retailers stick to digital shopping platforms like Joor and NuOrder or resume travel shopping trips before the pandemic. The industry has recently revisited costly and environmentally damaging habits, such as frequent air travel.

The men’s fashion shows organized precisely five shows with a live audience: Dior Homme, Herms, Blue Marble, Louis-Gabriel Nouchi and Officine Générale. The rest was displayed digitally and accompanied it with individual appointments or events such as the Casablanca cocktail organized at the Ritz Paris or the picnic of Isabel Marant. Two brands, Jacquemus and Off-White, have strayed slightly from the regular schedule, a growing trend once digitalization entered the runway. Likewise, Azzedine Alaa seized the press in town for Couture to launch the first collection with a new creative director Pieter Mulier, since Alaa’s death in 2017.

Chitose Abe, with Jean-Paul Gaultier behind her, bows out after making her debut with Jean-Paul Gaultier … [+] Sewing parade. (Photo by Kristy Sparow / Getty Images)

Getty Images



< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Couture’s live shows included Dior, Chanel, Giorgio Armani, Balenciaga, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Zuhair Murad and Vaishali S., all on the official calendar. The others were presented in digital form and organized presentations for the press and customers to see the clothes up close and “browse” the collection, often with the designer. Dinners and cocktails were also on the rise, with the highlights of the event being the Armani dinner, a Louis Vuitton cocktail, and a chic dinner at the top of the Center Pompidou hosted by MyTheresa.com

Several highlights of the week included:

Dior’s dark tweed daytime outfits by Maria Grazia Chiuri with touches of Chinoiserie silk jacquards played with soulful mermaid dresses for the evening with intricate back and shoulder detailing, sheer fabrics and loose trains. Embroidery is key at Dior and this time displayed on stunning outerwear, but also covering the walls of the exhibition space with massive artwork by French artist Eva Jospin.

After closing the Gabrielle Chanel Manifesto exhibition at the Palais Galliera in Paris during France’s second lockdown at the end of October, Chanel held the first couture show in her backyard, featuring a blushing (pink) bride. The guests managed to score the hard-to-obtain museum tickets and were invited to visit the exhibit.

John Galliano’s creativity was fully on display in the film he designed “A Folk Horror Tale” … [+] directed by Olivier Dahan who puts his creations from another world in a macabre story.

Photo Courtesy of Maison Margiela



John Galliano has expanded his repertoire to include the master film storyteller. Using original material, he worked with director Olivier Dahan to realize the collection through a film titled “A Folk Horror Tale”. While garments made from recycled vintage clothing and using dead materials were handled through enzyme wash and wring processes based on Levi’s stonewash and shrink-for-fit methodology. The result of the painstakingly pieced together and manipulated clothing was a collection that looked familiar, worn but decidedly transformative, and exquisitely made with a high degree of craftsmanship and skill. The set mimicked Hollywood production levels creating a culture of utopian seaside youth overrun by a perilous plague blurring reality and fantasy. Dahan shot elaborate scenes and effects using a very modern 3D frustum camera that creates photorealistic backgrounds.

The long-awaited Haute Couture debut of Jean-Paul Gaultier who recruited Chitose Abe of Sacai to design a collection, was then delayed for two seasons due to the pandemic. Abe, known for her masterful skills in hybrid clothing, worked her magic using the JPG house codes, mixing ideas and aesthetics for a magnificent effect.

Balenciaga has been a ready-to-wear house since founder Cristobal Balenciaga closed the Couture business 53 years ago. Creative director Demna Gvasalia has stunned press audiences and clients with spectacular proportions, like large saucer hats, oversized shoulders and massive stoles, and transformed everyday wardrobe essentials into sewing. Thanks to a masterful tailoring, he created a lot of dramas for the back and the shoulders à la Monsieur Balenciaga; namely, a riff on a classic trench coat was worthy of a sigh. Evening outfits recalled the heyday of the house with codes such as polka dots on a wrapped chiffon dress or a stunning embroidered dress and pants set with opera gloves. But also evident were Gvasalia’s streetwear roots, like an anorak transformed into an opera coat or a laser-cut leather robe coat chicly channeling The Big Lebowski.

Speaking of streetwear, denim has found its place at Couture with designer collections from Jean-Paul Gaultier, Balenciaga, Schiaparelli and Ronald Van Der Kemp, elevating everyday fabrics into wearable art.

Sustainability was also present during the week. Dutchman Ronald Van Der Kemp has literally shown that a man’s waste is another treasure. He outfitted the Netherlands Ambassador’s residence with his imaginative designs made from recycled and dead waste and fiber scraps, demonstrating the need to slow the negative environmental impact of fashion while wowing its audiences by its originality.

Dubai-based newcomer Andrea Brocca, who claims Lady Gaga as a paying customer since her first cover of Purple magazine, has shown off her enduring 3D creations alongside her artwork. The Central Saint Martens graduate is one to watch.

Pomellato has also upcycled to create a superb collection of fine jewelry, the first of the brand. Creative Director Vincenzo Castaldo has sourced iconic archival jewelry from the Italian house and assembled them into one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect Pomellato’s 54-year legacy as a master of chain and legacy. Italian.

Creative Director Olivier Theyskens Reinvented Loris Azzaro’s Circular Pattern On A Beaded Dress

Photo courtesy of Azzaro



Olivier Theyskens presented his third collection for Azzaro after taking a look at the physical archives of the deceased designers. While he didn’t set out to design for the New Roaring Twenties, Theyskens gave a lot of pizzazz and sparkle to his precision cuts that bared the body in a graphic rather than racy way. The house seems to be in competent and poetic hands under his direction.

Jewelry houses celebrated their love of dance. Van Cleef & Arpels has long been associated with dance through its iconic ballerina brooches and close ties with George Balanchine, Benjamin Millepied and the Paris Opera are committed to supporting dance through an initiative called Dance Reflections implemented. place to help promote dance-theater and contemporary dancers.

With legacy in mind, De Beers launched Reflections of Nature which created pieces inspired by the natural beauty of five different mining sites such as Namibia, Botswana and Canada. In addition, the diamond giant is testing a transparency program launched with 19 diamonds whose stages can be traced back to their impact on the community and the environment through a program they have developed called Tracr.

A selection of looks from the Pyer Moss Haute Couture show imagined by Kerby Jean-Raymond, the first … [+] Black designer selected for the Haute Couture show in Paris.

Photo courtesy of Pyer Moss



Finally, the founder of Pyer Moss, Kerby Jean Raymond, the first black designer invited to parade at Haute Couture, had to postpone his production to end the week on Thursday. He was scheduled to broadcast his parade live from Irvington, NY, at the former estate of Madame CJ Walker, the first black female millionaire, when torrential rains delayed the parade by three hours until it was finally canceled, a situation of unprecedented fashion show except pandemics or acts of terrorism. The designer returned on Saturday to show off the collection under sunny skies for an imaginative twist on Haute Couture. He worked alongside a Hollywood costume designer to create looks that reflected black inventions, for example, recreated as sets that included a pot of peanut butter, hair curlers, a broom and scrub brush, a fire escape and window air conditioner. While these may have seemed whimsical, it was part of Jean-Raymond’s message to recognize the accomplishments of the black community, and under much of the sandwich-style designs was some fantastic clothing.