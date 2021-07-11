Alexa Chung says she was ‘gagged’ by fashion houses early in her career

Alexa Chung claimed she was silenced by some fashion houses early in her career, saying some days it was “difficult” to dress.

The British designer and model recountedSunday Timesthat although she was known for her personality after working as a TV presenter in the early 2000s, fashion brands wanted her on “their terms.”

Recalling the early days of her career, Alexa said she was “so bound by contractual obligations and prohibitions” that she was not allowed to wear certain things.

The 37-year-old also opened up about her painful battle with endometriosis, recalling a fear of ovarian cancer while filming her Netflix series in Los Angeles before she was diagnosed with the disease.

Alexa Chung, pictured in 2020, claims she was silenced by some fashion houses early in her career, who allegedly asked her not to wear certain rival brands

Speaking about how her perceptive eye for fashion made a name for her while working as a host on shows such as Channel 4’s T4, she told the newspaper she was struggling not to feel constrained after signing contracts with big brands.

“The reason they want me is because I have this style that I’m known for. So they borrow this and then gag me, even though the reason I was known for it was because of what I had to say. Like, “Oh great, we need this – ish. But on our terms.” ‘

Alexa’s varied and successful career has seen her writing her own book, hosting her own TV shows including Netflix, Next in Fashion, and gracing the catwalks of some of fashion’s most influential brands.

At the start of the pandemic, the fashion guru opened up about her painful battle with endometriosis, which she said left her in such pain that she sometimes had to take meetings lying down.

In March of last year, Alexa opened up about her condition and suggested that the lack of information about endometriosis could be due to “gender bias in health care.”

The condition that causes monthly agony for one in ten women: What is endometriosis? Endometriosis occurs when cells in the lining of the womb are found elsewhere in the body. Each month, these cells react in the same way as those in the uterus; build up, decompose and bleed. However, the blood has no way of escaping from the body. Symptoms include pain, heavy periods, and fatigue, as well as a higher risk of infertility and bowel and bladder problems. Its cause is unknown but may be genetic, related to problems with the immune system or exposure to chemicals. Treatment focuses on relieving pain and improving quality of life, which may include surgery or hormone therapy. Source: Endometriosis United Kingdom

After years of pain, a kidney scan and a suspicion of a hemorrhagic cyst, Alexa was diagnosed with endometriosis while filming her Netflix series Next in Fashion in Los Angeles.

Before finding out she had the disease, doctors had to rule out ovarian cancer, and the fashion star recalled returning to film with her co-star Tan France after her date.

“I had to go back to the set and Tan asked me how my doctor’s appointment went. I was like, “It could be ovarian cancer!” Alexa said.

The model took to Instagram to share a photo of an all-in-one tube poster that featured stats on the condition.

She wrote, “Why don’t they know what it is? Why don’t they know how to cure it? Could this be related to a gender bias in health care? It probably doesn’t help that “endometriosis” is the longest and most boring word to read, either.

‘Thanks to @allontheboard for raising awareness of this debilitating disease that affects 1 in 10 women and yet it takes an average of 7 years to be diagnosed.

“Sorry if you have it, delighted if you don’t and grateful if you are a supportive partner, a friend of a family member for someone suffering from this invisible hellhole.”

“I’m lucky because I felt so much better after the operation, but I know that’s not the case for everyone and maybe not forever. Send love to those in pain and thank the doctors who are trying to help.

Women with endometriosis often have a very painful period as well as pelvic pain at other times of the month, and this can also cause a range of other conditions, including infertility, bowel and bladder problems caused by scarring, as well as fatigue and mental health issues. .

Although it affects one in ten women in the UK, middle-aged teenage girls, treatment options remain limited and diagnosis difficult – Alexa facing alaparoscopy.

There is no cure and the treatments available often have serious side effects, such as affecting fertility, because they contain hormones.