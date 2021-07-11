Roberto Mancini and Gareth Southgate two worthy men on the dawn of continental glory-Sports News, Firstpost

When Roberto Mancini and Gareth Southgate took over Italy and England, they changed their squads for the better. Now both men will aim to elevate their status in the football world with a title win on Sunday.

Football teams don’t necessarily have to reflect the personal characteristics of their managers on the pitch. Of course, there is no shortage of examples to prove that some teams play or have practiced a style of football which is, in a way, an extension of the manager’s personality. The teams of Jurgen Klopp, Johan Cryuff, Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho can be included in this installment.

But what about Roberto Mancini and Gareth Southgate? The respective Mr. and coach of the Italian and English men’s national football teams which will compete in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday. The word complicated has been used several times to describe Mancini. When Southgate talks about football or anything else, it’s anything but complicated. The teams they lead are certainly the opposite of their managers’ characters. Under Mancini, Italy are playing a direct style of football, based on possession, but not overtly aggressive. They are straightforward on the football field; they do simple things right and get results. Southgates England can be messy. Their tactics might be a bit conservative in the era of the high press and high lines. But more often than not they end up with positive results.

This is not an exercise in decoding and disentangling the psyche of two successful football personalities who are about to bring their teams to European glory. It’s pretty much Mancini and Southgate, their date with football, management and Sven-Gran Eriksson.

Born in 1964, Mancinis’ talent made it clear that he would play at the highest level. After making his senior Serie A debut at the age of 17 for Bologna, Mancini rose to fame and trophies with Sampdoria, the club he joined in 1982. He was a playmaker as well as ‘a regular goalscorer for his club and later became a leader of his team. He has played over 500 matches for Sampdoria, winning the Scudetto in 1990-91 as well as four Coppa Italia titles and a European Cup Winners’ Cup.

After 15 years at Sampdoria, Mancini moved to Lazio where he again won the league, two Coppa Italia titles, the UEFA Super Cup and the Cup Winners’ Cup. He stayed with Lazio for four years before ending his career at Leicester City. Although often considered one of the best Italian players of his generation, Mancini has a difficult relationship with the Italian national team. He made his international debut at the age of 19, but ultimately only played 36 games and scored four times for his country. He never appeared in a World Cup, missing the opportunity in 1986 due to problems with head coach Enzo Bearzot. He was there in the 1990 squad but was not on the field and again missed the bus in 1994 due to a fight with boss Arrigo Sacchi.

Juan Sebastin Vern once described Mancini as a tough person and a complicated personality. He had several feuds with his teammates, it didn’t matter if he was a teenager or a team captain. He spoke up when he thought he had to be and there was no real change in attitude when he stepped into management. As a coach, he guided Inter Milan to three consecutive league titles, but also made public comments about leaving when the team failed to progress on the European front, which ultimately deteriorated the relations with the owner of the club.

He led Manchester City, now under the new ownership of wealthy Abu Dhabi United Group, to their first league title in 44 years, beating arch rivals Manchester United in the 2011-12 season. He was sacked in 2013 after the club’s unimpressive form, but before leaving the club Mancini made a few public statements about the club’s behind-the-scenes staff and ran into run-ins with players like Samir Nasri and Vincent Kompany. After leaving the club, he said Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiriastain, Manchester City general manager and director of football, acted like Judas in discussing with other managers about his replacement.

As a player and coach, Mancini is unique, but former coach Sven Goran Eriksson had some sort of influence on him. Mancini played a central role in hiring Eriksson as Sampdoria coach in 1992 and later when he became Lazio manager Mancini followed him first as a player and then moved on to his assistant. It has been a fruitful nine-year relationship.

Eriksson and Southgate crossed paths when the former took charge of the England national team in 2001. Eriksson saw the future manager at Mancini and he predicted the same for Southgate, who impressed the Swede with his thinking and its articulation.

He wants to solve the problems by talks, more than by screaming. It was easy to talk to him. He was never angry or irritated, he was always very polite.

I could see he was a thoughtful man. He thought about the training we did, why we did something a certain way. You could tell he lived for football. He was very keen to learn and I wouldn’t be surprised if he was considering coaching in the future at that point, Eriksson said.

Eriksson was in charge of the England squad from 2001 to 2006, the period involved two FIFA World Cups and one Euro. It was the England team that had a lot of talent with Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Michael Owen etc. But Eriksson was unable to make an impact on England’s Golden Generation and the media, as pundits and fans alike turned against the managers’ tactics. In fact, Southgate also criticized Erikssons’ management style in a book he co-wrote with former player Andy Woodman.

Years later, as Southgate came under immense pressure to handle the current crop of England’s Golden Generation, he lamented the critics. I now know how difficult the job he had was. I also said some things about Sven in the book that were unfair. I now know his style was unique to him, and that’s how he was meant to be, Southgate said.

Unlike Eriksson, Southgate has been productive with England. He took them to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and has now helped the team advance to a major final after 55 years. The English team, with people like Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka, Kalvin Phillips, etc. is packed with attacking talent, but Southgate didn’t go for the style that best suited the team. He trusted her approach; it was careful and not pretty, but it was effective. He made the right changes at the right time, whether bold or conservative depending on the game situation and it worked. He trusted Sterling, who didn’t have the best of seasons for Euro 2020, but he became his team’s most important player. A true tournament aspirant player.

Southgates’ status as a player and his managerial history is inferior to Mancinis. He suffered relegation as a player with Crystal Palace and also as a manager with Middlesbrough. While Mancini became the manager of the national team after stints at big clubs for more than 15 years, Southgate took charge of England after a not-so-memorable managerial career. But both have changed their teams for the better. Mancini took control of Italy after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and has overseen the current 33-game unbeaten streak. Southgate took charge after the Sam Allardyce fiasco and now the team are in the midst of a golden period.

Two worthy men will aim to elevate their status in the football world with a title win on Sunday at Wembley.