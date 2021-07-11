Fashion
From military uniform to everyday fashion
When we say cargo pants, what comes to mind? Camouflage cargo pants, right? This is how this model is widely, and let’s face it, wisely identified by everyone.
This model was not discovered in the fashion industry but has been adapted by it. But did you know how it was thought of in the first place?
In prehistoric times, hunters attached grass, leaves and small tree branches to their bodies or clothing in order to camouflage themselves with nature.
Later, when wars broke out, small tribals began to adapt the same idea as their uniforms, to camouflage themselves and hide in nature from their enemies.
But for many centuries, camouflage lost its strategic importance as most battles and wars were fought in the open field, with swords and spears.
During the days of colonialism and territorial wars, armies and nations realized the need for camouflage techniques when on the ground, especially near forests.
During the 19th century, the British military forces in India adopted the color khaki as a uniform for their soldiers. Khaki uniforms became a standard for British troops in the 1980s.
But wait. Before moving forward, you have to go back a bit.
During the World Wars, German, French and other forces painted themselves with camouflage paint to reduce their visibility from tanks and bunkers.
In 1920, the French army introduced the camouflage pattern for warfare and soon other forces followed.
Camouflage paint helped disguise military combat vehicles. It was at this time that camouflage was again adapted into uniform for the troops.
As the use of camouflage fabrics became more common, troops began to face unique issues while at the front lines. They were unable to distinguish allies, and enemies like everyone else wore the same uniform: camouflage.
During World War II, American troops ceased to camouflage themselves except in their helmets. The United States continued to do the same until the Korean War, but made an exception during the Vietnam War and the Gulf War, where camouflage uniforms were widely used.
In the late 1960s, camouflage fabric entered the civilian closet. But this trend faded for a few years and made a comeback in the 1980s as street style.
In the 1990s, camouflage fabric entered civilian markets. The trend for this print started in sports jackets, dresses and skirts. Later, designers like John Galliano, Anna Sui, and Rei Kawakubo incorporated camouflage fabrics into their collections.
In the 21st century, camouflage fabric has been seen in both military and civilian wardrobes. And today, no casual, street-smart look is complete without camouflage pants or a jacket or even a skirt.
Aarushi Dawar, a city-based fashion designer, said, “Camouflage is now a mainstay in the fashion world. It plays a huge role in modern dress style.
“Camouflage looks best with solid colors. This print has evolved into colors other than green, such as red, blue, pink, and cream. The camouflage print can be accessorized with vibrant colors of shoes and handbags, ”she added.
