Tracksmith’s summer racing gear creates a splash

Depending on your location, the running clothes you need for summer and winter will vary wildly. Even in July, there should be enough sun throughout the year to use the brand new range of Tracksmith shorts and shirts designed for summer. They’re smart and embrace the summer heat in multiple ways for nice and comfortable running gear. Most of these new Tracksmith garments are available in womens and mens options. I gave some time to men’s clothing.

Run Cannonball Running Shorts

Tracksmith doesn’t ask people to choose between a swimsuit and running shorts. Instead, he created hybrid shorts, designed for both. It’s a tricky job to make shorts that work well in the pool and can then be instantly used to go for a run, when wet. After trying them on, I feel like these shorts pretty much do the best job they can. They are a compelling offer.

The company named these Run Cannonball Run shorts after the activity that inspired them. Here’s how it works: run in the summer heat to a pool, ocean, river, or other swimming spot, then do a cannonball as you leap into the refreshing water. After a quick swim, run forward and back. Shorts need to be able to handle everything from start to finish.

The material is a bit thicker than traditional running shorts. Split between the two activities, they feel closer to swimming than running shorts. This makes them suitable for year round swimming or hot tub use. There are two open pockets, one on each side. But there is also a small hidden zip pocket on the right side that can easily hold a key or an earphone case. After a few CPR tests, the verdict is: solid swim shorts, perfectly acceptable running shorts, even wet.

Run Cannonball Run Shirt

Although the Run Cannonball running shorts have been part of the Tracksmith line for a few years, the shirt in this collection is new for 2021. It is a great shirt for running but also for wearing. The lightweight t-shirt is silky smooth and made from a combination of cotton and polyester.

The men’s option is one of the company’s first shirts to feature a breast pocket. The women’s tank top has no pocket but costs $ 10 less.

Most, if not all, of Tracksmith’s undercarriages are designed to run in one way or another. It is not a surprise. But every now and then a product works just as well to wear even when you’re not running. I jump on it because Tracksmith’s clothes are so well made, soft with a flattering fit. This Run Cannonball Run shirt is one of them and will be used for fitness and relaxation.

Strata T-shirt

Instantly, within 200 feet, the Strata Tee became one of my favorite shirts for running. The nylon and spandex that make up the shirt keep it ultralight with no unwanted stretch or sag. Typically, ultra-thin, thin shirts that feel like they’re hovering over your skin are also the ones that sag with the least amount of sweat build-up. If you pull on any part to wipe your eyes, they will stretch as well, but that is not the case with the Strata.

There is also a Strata Tank in the lineup, but I haven’t tried it. I guess it is identical to the tee. One consideration with lightweight, ultra-thin shirts is exposure to the sun. Tracksmith says that Strata has an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) of over 30. I also noticed that its included “active silver” finish helps eliminate bacteria odors. Or rather, because of the silver finish, I didn’t notice any odor even after two days of consecutive use (for testing purposes!). Overall, this shirt is gold, although it is only available in ivory and navy colors.

Falmouth shorts

Falmouth shorts continue the trend of being able to do double duty for multiple tasks. Here, instead of a swimsuit, these running shorts are meant to be able to be worn all day long without being too flashy or fitness oriented. Imagine going to the store, having coffee, or doing several errands in those shorts, and then being able to run without needing to find a place to change. That’s the goal here. Wear them for running or just for going out, depending on your mood.

Short films succeed in achieving their goal of having a dual purpose. I have worn them out and they worked just fine as regular shorts. There are no belt loops, so you’ll want to get the perfect fit if you plan to load the pockets with a heavy phone and wallet. The elastic waistband is pretty sturdy on its own but could warp in the face of heavily padded pockets.

As running shorts, they also performed well. It’s a little odd to have a zip fly, but it didn’t change any aspect of the trip. The sticker price of $ 128 might introduce some hesitation. It’s nice that these can handle duplicate tasks well and can help keep costs down. No matter if they make your cut or not, these are an attractive pair of shorts that work well on and off the road.

