Fast fashion wins social media battle, latest study finds

Sustainable, ethical and responsible fashion is everywhere (or almost) at the moment, with its innovations, new materials, and new manufacturing processes.

But is it really so ubiquitous that it is now overshadowing fast fashion?

Not on social networks, or on Instagram, at least the most cited brands are largely part of what many now call “fast fashion”. There is still some way to go, it seems.

The fashion industry is currently focusing on sustainable development and, since the start of the pandemic, the sector has accelerated its transition to a more responsible model.

Suddenly, we talk every day about new collections, new materials and even new brands, all of which meet (new) consumer expectations.

But what impact does this really have? Have so-called sustainable and conscious brands become essential, especially among the young generation, supposedly more committed to such causes?

Not yet, according to the latest study by influencer marketer Kolsquare, analyzing the behavior of more than 100 fashion and accessories brands and 6.8 million posts on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.

The study reveals that the two fast fashion giants Zara and H&M are the two brands most cited by influencers on Instagram in France.

They are ahead of Kiabi, Shein and Mango, but also Sezane, a brand with a much more upscale positioning and undoubtedly the one with the most advanced eco-responsible approach.

In Spain, Zara also dominates mentions, alongside Shein, while the About You brand is leading the way in Germany, and Zara, H&M and ASOS are popular in the UK.

Fast fashion therefore seems to have reigned on social networks for a year, demonstrating the interest of Internet users for these fashion giants.

While some so-called sustainable brands seem to be making occasional breakthroughs, we are still far from the expected, claimed or hoped-for tidal wave.

The Kolsquare Fashion Industry Trends and Influencers Study is based on Kolsquare data analysis.

It relies on more than 1.7 million Kolsquare influencers, including 207,019 profiles specific to different fashion sectors: accessories, jewelry, lingerie, shoes, children, luxury, sportswear, independent brands.

Posts analyzed between June 2020 and May 2021 were identified via fashion-related hashtags and brand mentions on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

Looking for greener and more inclusive influencers

If the low prices of fast fashion still seem to appeal to Internet users, they are gradually turning to more committed, more aware brands and influencers, whether in terms of eco-friendliness or inclusiveness.

As the Kolsquare study points out, hashtags such as #slowfashionmovement, #upcycling, #diy, or, in another area, #bodypositive (3.9 billion views on TikTok), continue to gain traction, testifying to the ‘user interest in engaging social issues.

Indeed, social networks are places where consumers express ideas and opinions, especially on environmental and social issues. And, the study authors explain, in addition to setting trends, Instagram and TikTok also create debates on these topics in the fashion industry.

In fact, the whole picture is more complex than just pitting fast fashion against conscious fashion, as big brands try to make an effort and consumers always want low prices and fast delivery. AFP Relaxnews