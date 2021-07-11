Villa Lewaro’s fashion show resuscitated under the sun





July 11, 2021 By Barrett Seaman Harlem haute couture returned to Irvington on Saturday. The rains didn’t. The extravagant show highlighting the creations of Kerby Jean-Raymond, literally drowned on Thursday, returned to Villa Lewaro with most of the glamorous guests in attendance and even a second chance to deliver the closing act of Fashion Week from Paris, which went on for two days so the closing event in Irvington could be broadcast live in France and around the world. Recognizing that all guests, including top rap artists, would not be able to return after the two-day deadline, the show’s organizers opened 50 seats to the public on Friday on a first-come, first-served basis. According to a Pyer Moss staff member, the 50 were recovered within minutes. But most of the original guests have returned. As local Irvingtonians lined the iron fence along Broadway, names more familiar to the young residents of the village argued on the vast front lawn of Villas while many more waited in long lines to register. A guest t-shirt that read Black Wealth Matters said it was a celebration of not only black haute couture and hip hop royalty, but also the growing economic power of black people, captured in the elegant dress of the guests and the extravagance of the event. Richelieu Dennis, current owner of the Villa and, like Madame Walker, an entrepreneur in the field of hair products for black women, had a friendly chat with onlookers, wearing one of the standard t-shirts of the event that read Wat U Iz. However, to recall her essential African-American roots, the show opened with a dramatic peroration by former Black Panther Elaine Brown, which brought to mind the bloodshed in Selma that preceded the passage of the Civil Rights Bill in 1964. “All power to the people,” she began, coaxing a refrain from the audience. Further, she reminded the young and hip audience that one of the mantras of her generation of activists was Off the pig, an appeal to the largely white police force who cracked down on blacks early in the movement. The mood became brighter after Brown left the podium, to be replaced by young black men dressed in white, dancing to the pounding rhythms of an orchestra, also dressed in white. Atop a centerpiece of the wedding cake-like staging was rapper 22Gz. It was then that the real show began. Fully aware of his limited knowledge of the fashion world, this writer will refrain from any attempt to describe the creations of Jean-Raymonds. At the end of the show, Jean-Raymond motioned to his entire team of creators to accompany him in a triumphant race around the podium to the cheers of the assembly. Local luminaries included Irvington Mayor Brian Smith, dressed more casually than he had done for the Thursday rain. He was accompanied by his daughter Bella. Were also present 17e District Representative Mondaire Jones, the first black (and openly gay) person to represent the district in which Irvington is located. After the show, Mayor Smith and Villa Lewaro owner Richelieu Dennis discussed possible future events that would build on the fashion event. By my calculations, Smith said after the show, it was the largest gathering of African Americans. [in Irvington] from the daughter of Madame CJ Walkers [ALeila] had his famous parties in Irvington. For a little while, Irvington was the center of the fashion world. Quite cool ! The full YouTube livestream, seen in Paris and beyond, can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D696GBOS0KU Publicity Community news

