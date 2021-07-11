The eight best Blair Waldorf fashion moments





Perhaps the most iconic and envious wardrobe in television history.

Without a doubt, fashion in the CW Gossip Girl made the show. Each character’s wardrobe perfectly represented the 2000s and their personality; However, Blair Waldorf’s looks defined the fashion impact of shows. From headbands to high-end designers, Blair has defined their own fashion trends. Each of her looks, preppy or chic, made a statement. Gossip Girl epitomized haute couture and style during its airtime. Without a doubt, we can expect everything and more when it comes to fashion in the reboot, but, in the meantime, here are eight iconic Blair Waldorf fashion moments from the original series. Blair’s skating outfit This preppy ice skating outfit is definitely an underrated Blair fashion moment. Everything from the pink pom poms on her skates to the pink details of her wool skirt, fit together perfectly. As if ice skating doesn’t demand enough grace, Blair has elevated the sport’s class with this cute yet sophisticated look. Age of innocence The details of this dress with exaggerated sleeves and huge brooch centerpiece is a look only Blair Waldorf could wear and rock. This dress is perfect for Blair’s dramaturgy, both on stage and in her real character. Blair’s senior prom dress Blair’s ball gown ball gown was the epitome of a princess in a fairytale story. The bustier Marchesa the dress speaks for itself with the design and details in golden feathers. This dress embodies Blair’s “Queen B” character, making her look like true royalty. This lace-covered look Blair made the posed and preppy look cool and desirable with her first looks on the show. What was once considered conservative, snobbish and stuffy has become chic, elegant and poised. This neutral and black lace look is the perfect example of how Blair rekindled and revitalized the typical preppy image and made it stylish. A look that no other character could have worn. Blair’s Saints & Sinners “Robe” I might be wrong, but I think it was the birth of the panty trend. When Blair blows Ms. Archibald and her strained ladies to join Chuck at her Saints & Sinners ball, where she goes dressed as a sinner, that look has made waves. Of course, even in her underwear, Blair is still so elegant and stylish. the Oscar de la Renta dress Personally, this red dress that Blair wears in season four is my favorite look of the whole series. This Oscar de la Renta dress is without a doubt one of her most iconic looks and suited this episode perfectly. The dress steals the show during this heartbreaking scene between Blair and Chuck. Season 4, Episode 22: “The Bad Goodbye” These details and the royalty of this dress speak for themselves. Blair looks like a crowned jewel. Blair Elie Saab Wedding dress It would be remiss not to include Blair’s wedding dress in the mix. For everything that chic traditionalist Blair is in the show, choosing a non-traditional wedding dress (although it was her second wedding) was unusual, but, of course, the look offers ultimate grace and style. eclectic, just like Blair. The dress also perfectly represents the phrase “something blue, something borrowed,” and its uniqueness and drama matches Blair and Chuck’s relationship and union.

Credits: All licensed images credited to The CW.

