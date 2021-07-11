Marks and Spencer shoppers can’t get enough of the “gorgeous” pink dress “Wednesday”





M&S shoppers are desperate for a ‘gorgeous’ pink dress after the retailer shared a photo online. Marks and Spencer is one of many stores sharing their latest fashion and housewares products online, often resulting in rave reviews and enthusiasm from shoppers. Taking to Instagram, M&S posted a photo of their new Floral dress with round neck and midaxi waist and buyers can’t get enough. READ MORE:I tried to get a little dress from Marks & Spencer and left in a complete rage The caption read: “On Wednesdays we wear pink. Photo : @theturquoiseflamingo. #mybrands. Dress: T424922. Bag: T010011Y. ” The famous quote comes from the 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls. The post drew over 6,600 likes and nearly 150 comments with people saying they loved buying it couldn’t find it. Patti said: “I love this dress but you can’t get it online or the stores are sold out !!!!” and Crystal added, “Nice but out of stock in most standard sizes!” Gail replied, “Driving me crazy, gorgeous dresses all out of stock.” But some were lucky enough to find it. Sharon wrote: “I bought this dress and got great reviews from M&S.” Elizabeth joked, “I wore mine last Wednesday.” Helen commented: “I wore it to Wimbledon on Monday and got so many compliments and it’s really comfortable to wear. Gael said: “I have this dress and every time I wear it everyone says it’s a beautiful dress.” Jill added, “I have this dress and love it so much. Very flattering.” Finally, Annie wrote: “Love this dress, brought it and felt great in it.” But many customers couldn’t understand why it wasn’t available in the small sizes. Karen complained, “Too bad you only offer 2 Petite dresses on your website! Why don’t you offer more of your pretty dresses in Petite fit? Antoinetee said, “Once again, no thought for us little people. We can’t all be 6 Amazons !! buttonraymond wrote: “Lovely but still too long !! And Deborah added: “It’s really beautiful, but why so long? We’re not all 5’10 !! (I’m 5’2”) “ Receive ECHO newsletters with the latest news, sport and updates by signing up here

