Crocs are all the rage again, so I bought my very first pair. And now I understand the hype.

The pandemic has created a fashion trend that few could have predicted the resurgence of Crocs.

Crocs were never on my radar until this year, and I never wanted to own a pair. But, after seeing these foam clogs excited about fashion outlets and the brand reach a record level in the first quarter earnings, I was intrigued.

If someone had told me last year that Crocs would be in fashion, I would have laughed. But, right now leading designers like Balenciaga give these shoes the seal of fashion approval with plans to display them on their runways.

Of course, Balenciaga gave a haute couture touch to its Crocs collection by launching a stylus edition. The trend can also be dates back to 2018, when the designer launched a dizzying platform edition (Crocs has a platform version on its website).

Naturally, being in fashion, I had to go for these trendy it shoes. And I am now convinced that they have something special.

The buying process

You can buy Crocs just about anywhere.

All major retailers sell them, including Walmart, Amazon, Macys, DSW and Kohls. i stayed with the official Crocs website to make sure I saw all the styles available.

Browsing through their extremely colorful selection was overwhelming. Neon colors, neutrals, patterns you name it, they have it. Major brands such as Vera bradley and celebrities like Justin bieber even launched their own Crocs collections (sorry, Bieber fans, hers is sold out).

To make the process easier, I went with a classic white pair for $ 49.99 which will match everything. They also arrived in a five-star week for fast delivery.

Comfort, quality and size

It’s no surprise that they are popular among healthcare workers.

Wearing Crocs feels like stepping on a huge spongy sponge. I wore them for about a week indoors and outdoors, and now I finally understand the hype.

They are a great alternative to slippers and easy to put on when you leave the house. With a retaining strap at the back for a secure fit and holes in the body to allow your feet to breathe, they are perfect for summer walks or household chores. I recommend wearing them with socks on very hot days, even if your feet are sweating.

The fangs are very easy to clean. The white pair is unfortunately sensitive to mud stains, but they wipe off easily with soap and water without compromising quality.

As for the size, they are true to size, at least for me (I’m a female six). If you are half a size, I recommend taking a size up.

How to style

The fangs might not be as ugly as I initially thought it wasn’t that hard to make them cute.

They are more beautiful with flared or wide cropped jeans if you go for a fashionable look. I added a white button down, white shoulder bag and gold jewelry, including an ankle bracelet to add some glamor to Crocs. I also pushed the rear strap forward to change things up.

You can buy over 300 charms online to accessorize the shoes. They are called Jibbitz Charms, cost $ 5 and include everything from Zodiac signs at peach emoji. And, yes, I will be buying some soon to spice up my Crocs.

If you need more visual inspiration, there are plenty of fashion influencers showcasing their looks on Instagram like Alyssa Coscarelli (@alyssainthecity). She wore a pair of pink-colored platform Crocs with two outfits: wide jeans and a summer dress.

If you go on lounge or sportswear course, you can pair them with leggings, sweatshirts, shorts, whatever is really. Who cares when you are lounging, right?

Final verdict

I would have liked to get on the Crocs train earlier. They are comfortable, easy to clean, durable and now considered fashionable.

If you were skeptical (like me) but now ready to give them a chance, here is where I recommend you start the buying process:

