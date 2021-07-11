Bella Hadid presents a typically elegant show in a sheer dress as she steps out for lunch in Cannes

Bella Hadid looked distinctively elegant when she stepped out for lunch in Cannes on Saturday.

The model, 24, wowed in a sheer floral dress paired with pink open-toed kitten heels.

Keeping the sun at bay behind a chic pair of sunglasses, the brunette beauty appeared in a good mood while chatting with a friend as she went through her day.

Bella wore her hair in a ponytail and looked radiant without even wearing a stain of makeup.

Under her sheer dress, Bella’s string bikini was visible and the catwalk star was accessorized with beaded bracelets worn on her left wrist.

Bella also sported a crisp manicure when she stepped out this weekend.

It comes days after the star looked beloved as she and new beau Marc Kalman kissed passionately on an outing along the French Riviera on Friday.

She and her handsome art director were seen racing on the PDA as they relaxed on a dinghy with friends while leaving their hotel in Antibes, France,

Bella went official on Instagram with her new boyfriend Marc on Thursday when she shared a photo of them kissing in Cannes.

Referring to her time with Marc and her presence at the Film Festival, she captioned the article: “The time of my life. Healthy, Working and Loved.”

Talk to E! of Bella and Marc shortly after her snapshot, a source said: ‘[They] tried to keep it super discreet and private.

“Now that they’ve gotten more serious, she’s delighted to be seen with him. She is really so happy right now.

Marc is an art director and worked with Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott, who he designed album artwork for, and he was first linked with Bella in June.

Salma Hayek, who looked typically glamorous alongside her husband François-Henri Pinault, was also out in Cannes on Saturday.

Pairing a plunging patterned dress with a timeless pair of open-jaw loafers, the 54-year-old actress put on a radiant show while soaking up the sun with her eleven-year husband amid the coveted Cannes Film Festival.

French businessman François-Henri, 59, looked dapper in a crisp white T-shirt layered under a black jacket and covered his nose and mouth with a face mask in accordance with pandemic protocol.

Salma wore her loose raven braids and her bright red pedicure could be seen peeking out from her leather shoes.

The star packed her things in a luxury black handbag and kept the sun at bay behind a chic pair of sunglasses.

François-Henri paired his t-shirt with dark jeans and also wore sunglasses.

