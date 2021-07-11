Megan Fox wears nude corset dress with Machine Gun Kelly in Las Vegas





Megan Fox looked into hot girl’s summer last night when she stepped out in a nude corset dress alongside her over-year-old boyfriend and her beloved “twin flame” Machine Gun Kelly at the UFC game and Delilah’s inauguration at Wynn Las Vegas. Kelly was obviously very attached to the look of Fox when they posed for Delilah. Kelly himself had a fashion moment by pairing a jeweled bomber jacket with a black beanie, white choker, black turtleneck and dark pants. Denise TruscelloGetty Images Jeff BottariGetty Images Fox and Kelly’s date night in Vegas comes just days after Fox’s In the style the interview is out. She and Kelly have opened up about their relationship. Kelly had some deep and adorable things to say about Fox when asked what she looked like. “She’s like the earth,” he began. “When it’s summer, it’s the hottest summer. When it’s winter, it’s the most incredible cold. In fall and spring, it’s a nice transition. She is unlike any person I have met in my life. “I just want people to understand it’s real,” he continued. “I don’t think people have the opportunity to believe in true, great love, and that’s what we have together.” Kelly added that he and Fox were committed to each other on a “different level”. Fox said that “literally everything exploded” when she met Kelly. Their romance came months after she changed her way of life after a reveal she had one night while watching her 2010 film Jonas Hex while she was filming Thug in South Africa. “I had this amazing breakthrough and realized that I was living in a prison that I myself had imposed for so long because I let others tell me who I was or what I didn’t. was not, ”she said. “I hid because I was injured. That night I lay awake and vowed to myself that I would never live a day in my life in fear again. I came home and my whole life changed. I got divorced and started working more and doing more things. I ended up meeting Colson [Baker, Machine Gun Kelly’s real name], and then literally everything exploded from there. Alyssa bailey

News and Strategy Editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

