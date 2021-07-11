Wimbledon 2021 Final: Novak Djokovic’s history of victories and defeats and his record in the Wimbledon final | Tennis News





When Novak Djokovic enters center court at the All England Club on Sunday, he will start his seventh final of the Wimbledon Championships. With this first step, he will join Pete Sampras, second in the list of most final men’s singles appearances in the tournament. It’s not that; he will be in contention for a sixth title at Wimbledon, placing him third in the list, behind Roger Federer’s eight and Sampras seven. But how has he performed well in the final in the past? Let’s look at: 1) 2011- First Wimbledon final, first title (1-0) The Serbian beat then reigning champion Rafael Nadal 64, 61, 16, 63 in the final to win his first Wimbledon title. It was also his third Grand Slam title, after winning the Australian Open in 2008 and 2011. FOLLOW THE BLOG LIVE: DJOKOVIC VS BERRETTINI FINALE WIMBLEDON 2021 2) 2013- Not far from the local legend (1-1) In his second title clash at Wimbledon in 2013, Djokovic fell over Briton Andy Murray. After three hours and nine minutes Murray won 6-4.7-5.6-4 and that was a big part of their rivalry as it was their fourth meeting at the time. 3) 2014- Big comeback (2-1) It turned out to be the only loss Djokovic suffered in the Wimbledon final as he rebounded from a straight-set beating to beat Federer in a five-set thriller. After three hours and 56 minutes, he beat Swiss maestro 6-7.6-4.7-6.5-7.6-4. 4) 2015- Two in a row (3-1) The 2015 final mirrored that of 2014, with the Serb once again gaining the upper hand over Federer to claim his third Wimbledon title. In a match that lasted nearly three hours, seeded Djokovic won 7-6.6-7.6-4.6-3. It was their third meeting in a Grand Slam final at the time and the victory helped Djokovic tie their duel at 20 wins apiece. 5) 2018- Anderson no match for Djokovic (4-1) South African Kevin Anderson played a massive semi-final against John Isner two days before the final. He ultimately won 7-6.6-7.6-7.6-4.26-24 in a mind-blowing encounter that lasted over six and a half hours. As expected, this last 4 battle destroyed everything in Anderson, paving the way for Djokovic to claim his fourth All England Club title. The Serbian won 6-2.6-2.7-6 6) Longest but everlasting final pain for some (5-1) Four and 57 minutes was the length of the 2019 Wimbledon final, the longest in the history of the tournament. Roger Federer has some match points and yet Djokovic won his fifth title with a triumph of 7-6.1-6.7-6.4-6.13-12. Federer was denied a 21st, while Djokovic reached his 16th. Since then, Federer has failed to reach a Slam final. On Sunday, Djokovic will face Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, who will make his very first appearance in the Grand Slam final.

