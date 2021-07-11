Pregnant Princess Beatrice impresses in black dress and bold blazer and special details



















July 11, 2021 – 4:12 PM BST



Diane shipley Princess Beatrice is expecting her first baby this fall

Princess Beatrice looked gorgeous as she made an appearance to discuss the future of work on Saturday. The event was hosted by We Work and 20:40, a non-profit organization made up of young high-performing future leaders. The princess wore a simple and elegant black A-line dress paired with a stylized green blazer her naturally auburn hair loose and flowing down his shoulders. SEE: Princess Beatrice and other royal ladies lovingly rocking their baby bumps There was also a nice detail in her choice of shoes. Not only did the pregnant royal go for practicality with a pair of Gucci loafers, but she chose black shoes adorned with a meaningful design. Loading the player … WATCH: Princess Beatrice appears in new video for special cause The design house’s classic “Jordaan” moccasins have a star and bumblebee embroidery on the front and Beatrice has previously been seen wearing them when she dressed up for a casual date with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2019. SEE: Princess Beatrice dresses baby in flowers for surprise appearance MORE: Glamorous Royal Women at the Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more Princess often accessorized with bees, in the form of jewelry, bags and shoes, in a playful reference to her nickname, “Bea”, which she is referred to by her family and close friends. The princess was pictured in style at Wimbledon The 32-year-old has adopted incredible pregnancy fashions as her due date approaches. Earlier this week she was spotted at Wimbledon alongside her husband and aunt, the countess of wessex. Beatrice looked so glam in a white dress that blunted the bumps adorned with black polka dots and puffed sleeves – the perfect summer look! And earlier this month, the elegant royal debuted with a new sweet accessory as she was enjoying a rare evening in London with Edoardo. Gucci embroidered loafers, £ 645, Corresponds to Fashion BUY NOW Beatrice wore a custom mask in baby pink, which again featured her favorite motif: this time a rhinestone bee wearing a crown. She announced that she was expecting her first child in May in a statement which read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very happy to announce that they are expecting a baby in the fall of this year. “The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.” Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.

