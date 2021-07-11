Fashion
Fashion in times of pandemic
Paris Haute Couture Fall Winter Week 2021
Last year, international designers had to show their collections in an unconventional way: there were videos, then puppets, and even boat rides. While the fashion shows have come back to life for Paris Fall Winter Haute Couture Week 2021, traces of the trauma we collectively endured remain: masks were everywhere, of course; there was a limited audience, outdoor shows, and some designers still chose to showcase their offerings via social media instead. However, fashion lives on and has the capacity to dream of a better world for all of us.
BALENCIAGA
In his autobiography, DV, Diana Vreeland presented an anecdote about the founder and namesake of Balenciaga, Cristobal Balenciaga. At a Balenciaga show, she said, Audrey Hepburn turned to me and asked me why I didn’t have foam in my mouth as I saw… through the floor, Gloria Guiness was slipping from his chair on the floor. Balenciaga’s exciting tailoring career came to an end when he closed his house in 1968 and upon his death in 1972. After more than 50 years, couture returned to Balenciaga in the guise of creative director Demna Gvasalia.
The collection was breathtaking, presented in complete silence, with the sounds of photographers and fashion journalists perfectly audible amid the multitude of models walking through a series of rooms. The clothes come from another place and another time. Think of a large pillar of fabric, actually an opera cape showing just a model’s face, with the cape extending beyond her head. There were padded stoles draped over the arms and shoulders, and wide-brimmed hats paired with capes.
The show ended with a Balenciaga bride, in a dress cut and draped in a way that looked like a sculpture had melted. It would be a dream come true if we saw them move in real life.
CHANEL
Designer Virginie Viard is showing classic femininity in her haute couture offering for this season, opening the Chanel show at Palais Galliera with a swelling of thongs, showing off an all-pearl lilac and pink model. This then moves on to various pop hits, showing off those 20’s debut.e the girls of the century evolve at a rapid pace in the modern world.
There are candy-colored tweeds, ash-colored flowers embroidered on black bodices, and rich beading and embroidery looking so impeccable as if painted in life. The weights of the fabrics, taken up in a white dress with a swing worthy of a French seaside resort, show a lightness of being that only the privilege of tailoring can provide. The parade ended with a Chanel bride, in leg sleeves and glittery veil.
SCHIAPARELLI
Really, in how many other ways can weirdness be so interesting?
Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry may have dug through the surrealist archives of Schiaparellis for his collections, but managed to make the clothes his own, pulling this relic from the 1930s House in modern times (where they may be more appreciated).
His collection for this season is all about bullfighting and matadors, and my, my, what an arena. A particularly striking dress is one that is reminiscent of a bull, with the horns pointing forward forming the bodice. A deliciously villainous dress had the same horns pointed upwards, fully embroidered in gold. A demin matador jacket was studded entirely with locks, keys, and Schiaparelli eyes, with the upper and lower back in gold sticking out of the keyholes made in the denim.
A fringed black dress (appearing as the same material that tapes are made from) is opened by a model, revealing underarmor molded to look like breasts: sexy and subversive. Several details also suggest, and don’t show the sex appeal (which made it all the more exciting): think of sculpted hands on the waist, or a sculpture of flowers rising from a skirt and covering a body.
The show ends with a model wearing a giant white dress, with silver lips open in a slight pout serving as a bodice. Joseph L. Garcia
