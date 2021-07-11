Priyanka Chopra trolled, compared to Kate Middleton for wearing a clingy dress to the Wimbledon finals





Priyanka Chopra trolled: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Wimbledon final which took place on Saturday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. For her outing with her friend and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla at the games, Priyanka chose to wear the luxury brand Fendi from head to toe. The former Miss World wore a long white shirt with high neck details and lots of overlays in the same material. It was a long-sleeved knee-length dress that Priyanka styled with a Fendi snake print belt and the brand’s signature pair of gold earrings. The world star paired a pair of black heels and a brown bag with her outfit. She has kept her hair tied back in a top knot with middle locks across her face – a hairstyle she’s been sporting a lot lately.Also Read – Priyanka Chopra’s Sunday OOTD Features Asymmetric Top and Stylish Slit Skirt Worth Rs 37,523 Now, while everything about this look looked perfect in the UK, fans didn’t seem to be completely sold. Priyanka is known for her effortless style, taking risks on red carpets, standing out at international events, and finding the right balance of comfort and style in her fashion choices. However, this time around some of her followers felt that she had really gone beyond the limits of her style instead of flaunting something simple and clear while attending a sporting event. Also Read – Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Overwhelmed After Finally Visiting Her Restaurant Sona, But Her Order Gets Everyone’s Attention One user criticized Priyanka for not choosing the right outfit for the occasion. “It’s so over the top for Wimbledon. Look how beautiful the future queen was. Why do Bollywood people dress so ugly when attending events abroad What was going on here with her outfit? All she needed was a cute summer dress and / or a blazer with it! (sic) ”, read the comment. Another user wrote how her choice of dress suggests that she is pregnant. “I wonder if she is pregnant … but in any case it is not a flattering outfit (sic)”, could one read in the comment. Check out the post here: Also Read – Priyanka Chopra Visiting US For This Reason? You will be surprised to know Priyanka joined the royal family – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – Prince Willaim and Kate Middleton – as she sat in the same royal box as them. The actor was seen enjoying the game with Natasha cheering on the players and also taking to their respective Instagram Stories to share some glimpses of the game. What do you have to say about Priyanka’s style here? Do you think this was the right outfit for the day?

