Jessie J shows off her quirky fashion sense as she visits friends for dinner

She always manages to look chic.

And Jessie J showed off her quirky fashion sense at a dinner with friends in Pacein Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter was spotted standing and chatting while wearing a Space Jam cartoon t-shirt.

Layered, the singer put on a long pastel pink overcoat.

In terms of accessories, Jessie wore an assortment of gold chain necklaces and also had gold hoops.

Her appearance comes after she took to Instagram to share a series of snaps as she posed on the beach in LA wearing skimpy outfits.

The Flashlight hitmaker flaunted her incredible figure in a white cropped top and blue and white bikini bottoms.

She had her toned abs and supple legs exposed in the beachwear as she struck a series of poses and beamed towards the camera.

She wore her bikini bottom high over her hips to show off her stunning hourglass figure.

Jessie looked happy and healthy as she had fun on the beach at sunset after arriving from the UK.

No doubt the photographer for the evening was her boyfriend, Max Pham Nguyen.

Last month Jessie further proved that she was totally in love with Max Pham by sharing a video montage for her 30th birthday.

The star edited a selection of videos from the Bruno Mars hit Leave The Door Open, documenting clips of herself and her dancing boyfriend.