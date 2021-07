Kate Middleton looks pretty in a pink dress and block heels at Wimbledon – Footwear News

Kate Middleton offered another fashionable look at Wimbledon. To attend the men’s final day of the championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Middleton looked pretty in pink in a flowing button up dress. Middleton’s dress featured puffed sleeves, a button closure, and an elegant belt around the waist. The dress was finalized with a slightly ruffled hem. Middleton accessorized with a floral pink mask and an embroidered clutch. As for shoes, the Duchess of Cambridge has opted for a classic pair of shoes: block heels. Middleton’s pair featured a pointed toe, a strap around the ankle, and was finished with a chunky heel. Related

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon on July 11. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up view of Kate Middleton’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA Block heels are a staple of everyday celebrities and fashionistas’ wardrobes for many reasons – comfort being the key factor. The style is perfect for a long-lasting outfit as the block heel offers more stability than a stiletto heel. Block heels are also versatile, timeless and effortless. Middleton has enjoyed Wimbledon matches, making appearances in several vibrant and classic looks over the past few days. On Saturday, Middleton went green in an emerald midi dress fitted with capped shoulders and a pleated skirt. (The piece was similar in hue and length to the dresses she previously wore by LK Bennett, as well as the Alessandra Rich polka dot skirt she wore to Wimbledon games last week.) Saturday’s shoes, Middleton went bold in a pair of pointy shoes. white pumps. When it comes to her shoes, Middleton is often seen in heels and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Emmy London and Stuart Weitzman. When not in heels, the British faithful is known for wearing trendy sneakers from Superga, Adidas and Veja. Add block heels to your shoe rotation with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW Buy: Marc Fisher Gilson pump, $ 60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus Buy: Gianvito Rossi Leather Block Heel Pointed Toe Pumps, $ 596 (was $ 795)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy: Almost Naked Stuart Weitzman Ankle Strap Sandal, $ 398 Click through the gallery to see more fashion moments from Wimbledon 2021.

