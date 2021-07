Victoria Beckham’s ‘lucky charm’ dress for England final seriously divides fans

July 11, 2021 – 7:23 PM BST



Georgia Brown Victoria Beckham seriously divided fans on Sunday when she wore a stunning goldfish print dress, saying the dress was her lucky charm.

Fashion designer Victoria beckham is known for her immaculate style and enviable wardrobe, often wowing fans with her iconic fashion looks. SEE: David and Victoria Beckham’s Breathtaking Birthday Cake for Daughter Harper will blow your mind It’s no secret that the former Spicy girlFashion is a regular hit with fans. As the glamor star takes to Instagram daily to share snaps of her chic outfits among photos of her husband David Beckham and her family, Victoria’s fleet of dedicated fans rush to replicate her look with street fools. Loading the player … WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham’s living room is as big as you’d expect The mother-of-four made an Instagram sensation on Sunday, but not because fans loved her outfit. Posing in a jaw-dropping white maxi dress, featuring a bright goldfish print, we loved her assertive look, but it turned out to be polarizing among fans. “So I’m here in Paris wearing a super shiny boot and a goldfish dress,” Victoria said, strutting towards the mirror. READ: Victoria Beckham’s Daily Diet Revealed: The Star’s Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Before England played the Euro 2020 final against Italy, the 47-year-old called her dress a “lucky dress”: wish come true. “ Victoria stunned in the silky white dress and silver boots “Positive, playful and considered lucky, the goldfish print is the key to this season. Seen here on a silk midi dress with flared, zipped sleeves and panels,” she continued. . Flocking to the comments, fans were quick to tell Victoria that they weren’t as impressed with the look as usual. MORE: Victoria and David Beckham’s £ 2.25million rustic barn where they raised sons In what turns out to be the star’s most controversial outfit to date, one fan wrote: “Love the dress – love the boots – but don’t like them together,” while another agreed: “No to boots, sorry.” Several other fans wrote similar comments. “Why these silver boots? a third commented, with another writing: “Nice dress, boots are a no.” The star paired her look with a chic smokey eye Whether the on-trend boots are too bold for some or the dramatic print collides with the silver, the star couldn’t woo her fans with Sunday’s look. However, there were many more Instagram followers who adored her eye-catching outfit. One of them was enthusiastic: “Always a dream girl! while singer Lily Allen simply wrote: “BOOTS !!” Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

