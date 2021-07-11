Pioneer men’s basketball team arrives just ahead of back-to-back league titles – Daily Democrat

After convincingly winning the Golden Empire League last year, the Pioneer varsity men’s basketball team had high hopes and expectations, as they do every year, in their quest for back-to-back league championships.

COVID-19 precautions, multiple sports and a shortened season, and a game that was not played by rivals Dixon, were all contributing factors that made the end of the season heartbreaking. But despite all of that, head coach Barry Reese and his three seniors did an admirable job en route to second place.

“Every time you play you want to win,” Reese said. “But at the start and throughout the year, this season was just about giving the kids the chance to play and the younger ones to get ready for next year, so we considered it a summer. league. It was therefore necessary to balance the two objectives.

While the rest of the squad have gained valuable experience, the three seniors have all played an important role in winning matches now and in preparing the squad for a race in the future.

“Having only three seniors was a downside,” Reese said. “After securing a league victory last year, we were going to be better this year. It turns out that a lot of the kids were scattered around playing different sports which hurt us because we would have been really stacked up. But it allowed us to bring in children and see them in a different light. In that sense, it was positive. ”

One of the seniors was team leader Josh Goldston.

Goldston played a huge role for the Patriots in his final year as one of the guards in Reese’s three-guard rosters.

During his third year as a varsity player, Reese mentioned that Goldson was able to shine as a leader after slowly gaining more and more playing time from his second and junior years when Reese saw him as a excellent sixth man coming off the bench.

“He’s matured a bit more compared to last year,” Reese said. “He got his feet wet in second year. In his junior year we were loaded and won the league so he contributed as a sixth man. This year he had the opportunity to start, and his experience has shown it.

Andrez Ruiz, who usually made his presence known on the soccer field due to his size, has adapted a bit to acclimatize to the unique physical demands of basketball.

“Usually it would take him a while to get used to the speed of the game and do different body and muscle movements,” Reese said. “We are very happy with the way he has been able to contribute for us this year. He was one of the pleasant surprises of this year with the way he played.

This year, Reese mentioned that Ruiz was one of the players to benefit from so many others playing different sports at the same time. He was able to focus on sport alone and shine for the Patriots as a guy at the post.

“He’s around 64 and he probably ended up being one of the best big men in the league,” Reese said. “He really came strong for us. ”

Ruiz will head to Butte College in the fall, where he hopes to continue playing football.

The third senior, Keanu Rossiter, was also a football player and did most of his work in this position, despite his small size.

“He’s just tough and kind of a determined, hard-working type of kid,” Reese said. “He played really well at the post for us despite his size, and I was really happy that he was able to produce for us.”

Reese mentioned that he had known Rossiter for quite some time now and was surprised at how strong he was when he came out after not playing his first year.

“It was good to train him,” Reese said. “He just wanted to work hard and fit in. In a year of a pandemic, this is the kind of kid you are looking for. It was greatly appreciated. He’s a tough nosed kid, and you like it. He was just going to go get him and do what we wanted him to do.

While the short season was not ideal, Reese mentions that winter sports were fortunate to have had a full 2020 season. However, he is looking forward to a full season.

“It will be nice to go back to the gym and be able to do the things we used to do and resume teaching,” Reese said. “Last year we just ran the games because we weren’t really training a lot and you weren’t having that many kids. So it will be fun to start having a lot of children again.