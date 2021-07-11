Fashion
Designer Agnik Ghosh on his fashion brand
On the centenary of the birth of the Bengal rebirth man, Satyajit Ray, Calcutta-based fashion designer Agnik Ghosh unveiled Dwandwa – the internal conflict – a capsule collection of ethnic sets for men and women, fashioned from characters, scenes and motifs of Devi. Red, black and subtle shades of beige and sandalwood in traditional kantha the embroidery evokes the inner turmoil from Doyamoyee to Devi, and the theme of duality, of being torn between piety and femininity. A candid conversation with Agnik, who runs local clothing brand Agnik Kolkata (@agnik_kolkata on Instagram).
Tell us about the creation of Agnik Kolkata and its ideology?
I graduated from NIFT. I was working under the direction of a designer, then I thought about doing something on my own. The starting point was that everything I do had to be from my hometown, Calcutta, and Bengali culture. It feels more like a happy juxtaposition of not just Bengali elements but a lot of other inspirations that have come and gone throughout my career as a designer. Every time we make something, we inject a tint of Bangaliana so that it becomes much more suited to the time and place we are staying at right now, and people can connect to it more emotionally.
Tell us how Satyajit Ray has been a dominant influence in your collections?
Oh, Satyajit Ray was a major inspiration. Last year, we created a one-piece, a saree with a blouse entirely inspired by Apur Sansar and we hand painted every scene possibly in the story in our style. In the middle of 2020, I kind of did a short photo essay called Dwandwa, on Satyajit Rays Devi, which inspired me to make a whole collection this year. Since Devi had been created by many designers in the city, I wanted to do it differently. The film Devi is about religious dogmatism, superstition, pain, heartache, conflict within a woman, and conflict and pain inspired me to create a collection. It was more like a story and I didn’t want to just take Devi’s poster and print it on the saree. We took screenshots of some scenes from the movie and turned them into embroidery.
Can you explain to us the concept of some parts in the Dwandwa collection?
There is this blouse called Raktalekha this is a 17th century bishop’s sleeve blouse, very British colonial, conservative and pious, but there is a huge cut on the back that looks like someone scratched your skin and tattooed the word Devi . It is embroidered with crystals and the aari technique on a silk net to imitate a skin that has been peeled off, so that the word Devi is inscribed on it. It shows oozing blood, so we had to dye the fabric in places to give that bloodstained look. There is also this set which has the face of Sharmila Tagore as Doyamoyee in the movie, made in kantha embroidery on the back of a simple boat neck blouse.
Where do you draw from for the art embroidery in your collections?
I am a fan and follower of the Bengal art movement which includes famous artists like Abanindranath Tagore, Jamini Roy, Nandalal Bose the whole Santiniketan clan, Visva-Bharati. Rabindranath Tagores’ poems, songs and stories are more like a beautiful strain permeated through the collections. The Nandalal Boses tempera technique, the Abanindranath Tagores wash technique are infused into my techniques and my works. My niche is all about the Bengal tales, the lost Bengal fables in particular, from the 16th century baboo culture, British Regency period and even Pala dynasty art, Sena art, Buddhist influence on Bengal, etc. Over time I read and researched them and found our painting style to be distinct. The painting is also transformed into embroidery. I am inspired by Bengali films, poems, works by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, books on the history of Bengal and more.
What about the color palette and style of your designs?
Bengal has a myriad of nuances, so I’m trying to incorporate that. Each color has distinct moods and our color palette keeps changing with the color history of our pieces. As for the style, you could call it fusion, or if we’re talking ethnic, then it’s co-ethnic. Fusion would be a better word. Our style involves silhouettes, patterns and techniques inspired by East and West. Art embroidery is a mixture of classic realism with a bit of pop art. We did stuff like kimono jackets with Jamini Roy on it, so I call it side-by-side, you could call it fusion.
What types of fabrics are you working on?
Yes, this is one of the very important things because today it is essential to make clothes that are readily available to people from all walks of life in the community. I make my clothes with easily available and economical fabrics. We stick specifically to hand-woven silk and cotton weaves. All types of surface embroidery and surface ornamentation techniques work wonderfully on silk and cotton. We do men’s clothing, women’s clothing, accessories, children’s clothing. The very recent Borgee Elo Deshe collection is reserved for men and Devi for men and women.
Which western fashion designers have impacted your work?
I have a ton of favorite designers from all over the world, and what inspires me the most is the ethics of their entire collection. Some designers speak of a story and I’m a person who likes stories and articulate patterns. John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, Christian Dior, Oscar De la Renta, are some of my main inspirations, to name a few.
And, in India?
In India, the only man the world knows, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. I have followed his work since my school years. I love his work because of its stories, its philosophy and the way stories move. He kind of paved the way for more and more people like me to think about conscious design.
As your brand’s ethics go back to the roots, how do you think fashion designers like you can reshape that for 21st century fashion?
Yes, so that’s a very good question. You can only go global if you know your roots well. All famous designers in history must have traveled the world and their collections may have been inspired by the geishas of Japan, but in the end, they went back to their roots; they thought how these geishas from Japan could be more Parisian, or New Yorker a la Donna Karan or a la Calvin Klein. This is why I love Sabya (Sabyasachi Mukherjee) because apart from his ethnic clothing line he makes certain types of clothes that have that Western European feel, but he injects Indian blood into them, making them look fantastic! If I’m a Bengali from a Bengali household, have lived in the city for 25 years and created a brand, the only thing I can do is get away from my roots.
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/culture/style/designer-agnik-ghosh-on-his-brand-of-fashion/cid/1822104
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]