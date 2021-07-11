Designer Agnik Ghosh on his fashion brand

On the centenary of the birth of the Bengal rebirth man, Satyajit Ray, Calcutta-based fashion designer Agnik Ghosh unveiled Dwandwa – the internal conflict – a capsule collection of ethnic sets for men and women, fashioned from characters, scenes and motifs of Devi. Red, black and subtle shades of beige and sandalwood in traditional kantha the embroidery evokes the inner turmoil from Doyamoyee to Devi, and the theme of duality, of being torn between piety and femininity. A candid conversation with Agnik, who runs local clothing brand Agnik Kolkata (@agnik_kolkata on Instagram).

I graduated from NIFT. I was working under the direction of a designer, then I thought about doing something on my own. The starting point was that everything I do had to be from my hometown, Calcutta, and Bengali culture. It feels more like a happy juxtaposition of not just Bengali elements but a lot of other inspirations that have come and gone throughout my career as a designer. Every time we make something, we inject a tint of Bangaliana so that it becomes much more suited to the time and place we are staying at right now, and people can connect to it more emotionally.

Tell us how Satyajit Ray has been a dominant influence in your collections?

Oh, Satyajit Ray was a major inspiration. Last year, we created a one-piece, a saree with a blouse entirely inspired by Apur Sansar and we hand painted every scene possibly in the story in our style. In the middle of 2020, I kind of did a short photo essay called Dwandwa, on Satyajit Rays Devi, which inspired me to make a whole collection this year. Since Devi had been created by many designers in the city, I wanted to do it differently. The film Devi is about religious dogmatism, superstition, pain, heartache, conflict within a woman, and conflict and pain inspired me to create a collection. It was more like a story and I didn’t want to just take Devi’s poster and print it on the saree. We took screenshots of some scenes from the movie and turned them into embroidery.

Can you explain to us the concept of some parts in the Dwandwa collection?

There is this blouse called Raktalekha this is a 17th century bishop’s sleeve blouse, very British colonial, conservative and pious, but there is a huge cut on the back that looks like someone scratched your skin and tattooed the word Devi . It is embroidered with crystals and the aari technique on a silk net to imitate a skin that has been peeled off, so that the word Devi is inscribed on it. It shows oozing blood, so we had to dye the fabric in places to give that bloodstained look. There is also this set which has the face of Sharmila Tagore as Doyamoyee in the movie, made in kantha embroidery on the back of a simple boat neck blouse.

Where do you draw from for the art embroidery in your collections?

I am a fan and follower of the Bengal art movement which includes famous artists like Abanindranath Tagore, Jamini Roy, Nandalal Bose the whole Santiniketan clan, Visva-Bharati. Rabindranath Tagores’ poems, songs and stories are more like a beautiful strain permeated through the collections. The Nandalal Boses tempera technique, the Abanindranath Tagores wash technique are infused into my techniques and my works. My niche is all about the Bengal tales, the lost Bengal fables in particular, from the 16th century baboo culture, British Regency period and even Pala dynasty art, Sena art, Buddhist influence on Bengal, etc. Over time I read and researched them and found our painting style to be distinct. The painting is also transformed into embroidery. I am inspired by Bengali films, poems, works by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, books on the history of Bengal and more.

What about the color palette and style of your designs?

Bengal has a myriad of nuances, so I’m trying to incorporate that. Each color has distinct moods and our color palette keeps changing with the color history of our pieces. As for the style, you could call it fusion, or if we’re talking ethnic, then it’s co-ethnic. Fusion would be a better word. Our style involves silhouettes, patterns and techniques inspired by East and West. Art embroidery is a mixture of classic realism with a bit of pop art. We did stuff like kimono jackets with Jamini Roy on it, so I call it side-by-side, you could call it fusion.

What types of fabrics are you working on?

Yes, this is one of the very important things because today it is essential to make clothes that are readily available to people from all walks of life in the community. I make my clothes with easily available and economical fabrics. We stick specifically to hand-woven silk and cotton weaves. All types of surface embroidery and surface ornamentation techniques work wonderfully on silk and cotton. We do men’s clothing, women’s clothing, accessories, children’s clothing. The very recent Borgee Elo Deshe collection is reserved for men and Devi for men and women.

Which western fashion designers have impacted your work?

I have a ton of favorite designers from all over the world, and what inspires me the most is the ethics of their entire collection. Some designers speak of a story and I’m a person who likes stories and articulate patterns. John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, Christian Dior, Oscar De la Renta, are some of my main inspirations, to name a few.

And, in India?

In India, the only man the world knows, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. I have followed his work since my school years. I love his work because of its stories, its philosophy and the way stories move. He kind of paved the way for more and more people like me to think about conscious design.

As your brand’s ethics go back to the roots, how do you think fashion designers like you can reshape that for 21st century fashion?

Yes, so that’s a very good question. You can only go global if you know your roots well. All famous designers in history must have traveled the world and their collections may have been inspired by the geishas of Japan, but in the end, they went back to their roots; they thought how these geishas from Japan could be more Parisian, or New Yorker a la Donna Karan or a la Calvin Klein. This is why I love Sabya (Sabyasachi Mukherjee) because apart from his ethnic clothing line he makes certain types of clothes that have that Western European feel, but he injects Indian blood into them, making them look fantastic! If I’m a Bengali from a Bengali household, have lived in the city for 25 years and created a brand, the only thing I can do is get away from my roots.