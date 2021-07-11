Fashion
Hit-and-run victim bought wedding dress hours earlier
A woman killed in a hit-and-run in County Donegal had been window shopping for wedding dresses hours earlier.
Laura Connolly (34) died after being run over while returning from a night out with friends in the early hours of Sunday morning.
She had just said goodbye to a friend as she made her way to Townspark, Lifford on the N15 road.
However, she was struck by a white van which did not remain at the scene.
The young woman was rushed by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.
An autopsy should take place later.
A man in his 40s was later arrested under section four of the Criminal Justice Act and is being questioned at Letterkenny Garda station.
Her partner Joe McCullagh and the couple’s son Jamie are comforted by family and friends.
The couple, who were in love with teenagers, were due to tie the knot next year, according to friends.
Jason Barr, SDLP councilor in nearby Strabane and a friend of Ms Connolly, said she bought a wedding dress earlier today.
pay homage
My heart goes out to his son, his fiance, his mother and father and his brothers and the wider Connolly family and friends, he told the Irish Times.
It’s just devastating. It’s something you don’t expect to hear.
Paying homage to Ms Connolly, he said she was such an outgoing personality.
She lit up the room when she walked in, said Mr Barr, who met Ms Connolly at a pandemic social distancing bingo event a year and a half ago.
His nickname for me ever since was All the Fours, 44, he said.
It was Laura, still good at craic. There was never a dull moment with her, never, she just loved her family, her friends and the craic.
She lived each day the best she could.
Ms Connolly was caring for her teenage son as well as his father, according to Mr Barr.
She also had strong family ties in Strabane, and Mr Barr said both towns were in mourning.
Traumatic
I hope whoever did this will come forward or the guards get them, so the family can calm down, he added.
Laura’s uncle Andy Connolly had previously called on anyone who knocked her down, or anyone with information about the incident, to come forward.
It’s a traumatic experience for everyone in our family, a very massive shock for such a vibrant daughter, son and boyfriend, father, mother and brother all left with the world turned upside down. . . . If you know who this little van killer is, contact us.
Local Lifford County Councilor Gerry Crawford said Ms Connollys’ death had cast a shadow over the entire community.
The passing of someone so young in such tragic circumstances will be deeply felt. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones and her many friends during these most difficult times.
A Garda forensic team spent the morning at the scene of the incident and Garda in Letterkenny appealed for witnesses or anyone with video footage (including on-board camera footage) of the scene or the along the way to come forward.
