Marvel’s What If Echoes The Strangest Forgotten Spider-Man Cartoon

What if…? brings an animation style that bridges the gap between live action and comics, similar to that Spider-Man show from 2003.

Marvel studios What if…? is the franchise’s first attempt at bringing the worlds of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life through animation. However, rather than telling canon stories in the main timeline, the series instead chooses to chronicle the endless possibilities of the multiverse through the eyes of The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright). One of the biggest draws and sources of discussion has been the series’ unique animation style which mixes 3D animation with a certain degree of realism. However, this is not the first time that Marvel has launched into this style, the first being 2003. Spider-Man: The New Animated Series.

Before the MCU, Spider-Man: The New Animated Series managed to draw fans in by appearing to be loosely linked to the Sam Raimi films. This was accomplished by modeling Spider-Man’s costume after the one in the movie while also giving him more animated eyes like in the comics. The title font was also the same as the movie. However, as viewers watched the show, it became clear that this was its own story, balancing the drama of the movies with the action of a comic book.

His animation style has also become a point of interest. Establishing an entire series in this style was new and perfect for Spider-Man, as he was one of the first characters to stylistically embrace the new millennium. What if..? acts the same way, but rather than capitalizing on the new styles of animation of the decade, it takes the iconography of the MCU and flips it. This is one of the ways the series reinvents some of the ideas introduced inSpider-Man: The New Animated Series.

AsSpider-Man: The New Animated Series, when creating a show inspired by a live action property, it can be difficult to create something that will connect with the audience and the inspiration of the live action. What if…? is the perfect series to revisit that idea, as it manages to animate the characters in a way that reflects their live-action counterparts while also using their voices. It helps acclimate viewers who don’t usually watch cartoons.

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series Also has a cel shaded color and style that makes it look like a comic book while focusing on the character’s faces and emotions. What if…?uses a similar technique, but uses it to merge styles from the comic book and live-action universes rather than just the comics. The trailer also shows how the characters’ emotions come to life, with the animation in more detail than what was available in 2003. Ultimately, it helps audiences connect with the characters they already love, but in an entirely different format.

What if…? acts as a celebration of over a decade of film and television. It also shows how far animation has come sinceSpider-Man: The New Animated Series and how the 3D animation style became a unique source of storytelling. Thanks to its advancements, animation and film fans can enjoy the new show while recognizing the inspiration of the live action that helped bring it to life.

Created by AC Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews, What If …? stars Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, Hayley Atwell as Captain Peggy Carter, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, David Dastmalchian as Kurt, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Frank Grillo in Brock Rumlow, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Djimon Hounsou as Korath the Chaser, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Sebastian Stan as James Bucky Barnes, Chris Sullivan as Taserface, Stanley Tucci as Abraham Erskine and Taika Waititi as Korg. The series premieres August 11 on Disney +.

