Kapanen Talks Fashion, Golf & Vacation With “Uncle Tans”

“I played against him when I was with the Toronto Marlies and he was playing for the AHL Winnipeg team, and he didn’t really care about him back then,” Kapanen said with a laugh. the first edition of The Summer Shift presented by American Steel. “You know him, he kinda puts you in the skin. But I think he’s the kind of guy who ends up being the best on the team. He’s got great energy.

“Then I came to Pittsburgh, and it just kind of clicked. Since then we’ve tried to hang out together as much as we can. After the season, we came here a bit and tried to make friends. relax.”

As Kapanen recently purchased the property, he was not very familiar with the area at first. So he appreciated Tanev’s presence to help him explore.

“We were just going to eat out, meet new people and build a good relationship,” Kapanen said.

Most of their time was spent on the course, since Kapanen Square is located on a. He has become extremely passionate about golf in recent years and enjoys going out at least once a day – sometimes even twice a day – after finishing his morning workout.

Kapanen and Tanev played golf there and other amazing places like NBA legend Michael Jordan’s course The Grove XXIII.

“It was amazing,” Kapanen said. “That was the video with Tans riding that scooter. So they let you do whatever you want there, which is really cool.”

While Tanev might have looked like his typical wild persona on the greens – at one point he was playing golf shirtless, Kapanen joking that it was a classic way to lose a country club membership – ne you don’t let it be fooled. “Uncle Tans” is talented.

“I don’t want to admit it, but he’s a pretty good golfer,” said Kapanen, who would include Tanev in his dream foursome with Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm, his current favorite golfer. “He has a good swing, and he really does it with his drivers. So I’ll see if he can give me some advice this summer.”

Tanev certainly became a cult hero and fan favorite during his time in Pittsburgh, and Kapanen is on track to do the same.

Particularly with his fashion choices, like the bob, the sunglasses and the old-fashioned Nike shirt that he wore during his end-of-season media availability; his beloved Crocs; the flashy costumes he wears at games; and the cool jewelry he wears, like the smiley face diamond bracelet sent to #HappyKappy by a Toronto jeweler.

This is where Kapanen’s interest in fashion really took off, with former Maple Leafs teammates Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander providing him with inspiration. Kapanen said he feels like everyone – even the older veterans – is trying to compete with each other when it comes to their game day outfits, which is something he has. really appreciated.

“I like fashion. Maybe not as much as what these guys do, but I like being a little bit into the trends,” Kapanen said. “I think that’s a big key is to look at certain styles and surf the internet a bit too. And then the most important thing is probably to have the courage to do it. You just have to do it. and I don’t really care what other people think. So of course I can’t wait to see what I can bring to the team next year. “

In the meantime, Kapanen plans to spend the rest of his offseason between Pittsburgh and Florida, while visiting family in Finland and friends in Toronto. Fans of the Penguins can follow the 24-year-old winger through his Instagram account, @ kasperikapanen1, where he also likes to post screenshots of some songs he likes, like Mac Miller’s “Spins”.

“I listen to a lot of music, and it’s kind of like background noise half the time,” Kapanen said. “But if a song kind of gets me in that mood, and I start singing it a bit and I feel it, then I’m usually going to post it. I feel like I’ve been on fire these last. time. So this has to continue. “

Back in Pittsburgh before training camp, Kapanen can’t wait to try out some of the city’s golf courses, like Oakmont. He’s also excited to explore the Pittsburgh restaurant scene, as the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols prohibited players from doing a lot of things.

“I think the golf course in Pittsburgh is amazing,” Kapanen said. “It’s a great place to have fun with the guys. And then probably just hang out to restaurants. There are a few that I like – Umi and Meat and Potatoes are good. And hang out with them. guys in general i hope they can sort of show me around and take me to some places. “

Kapanen has had a great time so far this summer, but he’s really looking forward to reuniting with all the guys and getting the 2021-22 season started.

“It’s just a big group,” he said. “I just feel at home from the second I walked in.”

Here are some other things we learned about Kapanen …

– Kasperi is actually his middle name. “Samu” is his first name after his father, the longtime NHL player. “But no one has ever called me that,” Kasperi said. “It’s a little something you don’t know about me, I guess (laughs).”

– His younger sisters Cassandra and Camilla were part of the Finnish national gymnastics team. “They loved doing it,” Kasperi said. “They’re really good. I think they still teach, but it’s a tough job. You have to be one of the best in the world to get sponsors and get paid for it. Otherwise, it’s hard to do it. live on it. ”

He will likely watch this event with the girls during the 2022 Summer Olympics, which is set to start on July 24 in Tokyo. “This sport is wild. I think it would be really cool to be able to do that stuff,” Kasperi said. But the event he expects the most is the 100 meters.

“There is something very exciting, especially around the time you had Usain Bolt,” he said. “The kind of specimen he was and the way he broke records was really cool to watch.”

– And speaking of other sports, athletics is really part of the Kapanen family. As if being a professional hockey player and avid golfer wasn’t enough, Kasperi recently posted articles showing him dominating in bowling and rolling around in a pool. “I love sports,” he said. “And if I’m not good at something, I feel like I’m going to try to at least be decent and play it a few more times. I think ping pong is probably a thing to do. which I’m not that good at, which I should practice. “

– Kapanen’s favorite golf course is Augusta National. He played there for two consecutive days during the All-Star break two years ago with Nylander, Jake Muzzin and Frederik Anderson.

“I played it twice, with one dinner in between, and I was just hanging out in this facility and the clubhouse,” Kapanen said. “I don’t really know how to describe it. It’s probably one of the best days of my life. Still watching the Masters and finally being able to be there with amazing friends and teammates was really special.”

– And finally, for those who think putting ketchup on a hot dog is a false break, you’re not going to like what you’re about to read.

“I’m European. I’m Finnish. We put ketchup on everything,” Kapanen said. “Goes on mashed potatoes, goes on pasta, goes on eggs.”

Wait… pasta ?! It can indeed be a crime.

“Not so much,” Kapanen backed off, laughing. “I kind of got rid of that. But before, it was all about pasta, like pasta Bolognese. So yeah, it was a bit disturbing at one point, but we try to get away from it. now. “

And to the dismay of his teammate Jake guentzel, Kapanen has never tried a Jake Shake.

“I’ve never really been a big fan of desserts,” Kapanen said. “I can’t really take it. It’s like, too sweet for me. But the only exception I have is ice cream. I’ll have a sundae, like vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce. chocolate and whipped cream and a cherry on top. I’ll have it any day. “