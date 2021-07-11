ShaCarri Richardson is a glittering spectacle in a mesh dress and strappy sandals at Espys 2021





ShaCarri Richardson made the red carpet shine at the 2021 Espy Awards on Saturday. Amid the controversy surrounding his positive marijuana test during the US team’s Olympic track trials in June, Richardson was all smiles as she made her way to the annual ceremony at Rooftop at Pier 17 at Seaport in New York City. More New Shoes For the occasion, Richardson was a glittering spectacle, wearing a shimmering dress. The dress featured a metallic cage design over transparent black panties. Richardsons look is quite on trend, as mesh / sheer designs are all the rage this season, as seen on stars including Kylie Jenner, Beyonc, Nicki Minaj and more. ShaCarri Richardson at the 2021 Espy Awards on July 10. – Credit: Splash News Splash News ShaCarri Richardson. – Credit: Splash News Splash News As for shoes, Richardson opted for shiny black heeled sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. Called Catia black lizard-print leather sandals, the sandals feature a front strap formed from two thinner straps and a wrap-around ankle strap. They are mounted on a leather sole with the logo of the label. The style is currently on sale for $ 398 starting at $ 795 at GiuseppeZanotti.com. Richardson’s appearance at the Espys comes after it was announced that the sprinter will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics this month. Last week it was revealed that Richardson had not been selected as a member of the 4100 relay team after his name was left on the Composition of the United States team. In a statement regarding the exclusion of Richardsons, the USATF said, as reported USA today, While the USATF fully agrees that the merit of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s rules relating to THC should be reassessed, it would be detrimental to the integrity of the US Olympic team’s trials for athletics if the USATF changed its policies after the competition, just weeks before the Olympics. The story continues Richardson had accepted a one month suspension after testing for marijuana. The USADA announcement came after Richardson won the hearts of many Americans following a dominant victory at the United States Olympic Track and Field Trials in Oregon. The athlete clocked 10.86 seconds in the 100 meters, earning a spot on his first-ever Olympic team. According to USADA, Richardson tested positive for THC, the main psychoactive constituent of marijuana, which is banned in competition, in a sample that was collected in competition during the U.S. Olympic team trials on June 19. After Richardsons’ positive test results were made public, the fan favorite athlete apologized. As much as I am disappointed, I know that when I walk this trail, I just don’t picture myself. I represent a community that has shown me great support, great love, Richardson said in an interview on NBCs Today show. Click on the gallery to see what the Espy Awards looked like 10 years ago. Launch gallery: What the ESPY Awards red carpet looked like 10 years ago The best of footwear Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

