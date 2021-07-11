Bryson DeChambeau chooses Brian Zeigler as his new cadet

A speed training video posted three months ago shows Zeigler’s method of hype. DeChambeau is in Coach Chris Como’s Living Room Lab and the goal is to record a ball speed of 215 mph. Hard love is the order of Zeigler, who uses the TrackMan monitor.

Not a soul in this room thinks you can get to 215, Zeigler barks. While a sweaty DeChambeau growls and throws drive after drive, Zeigler does not hold back. What are you saying, oh yeah for ?, Zeigler taunts, It was slower than the last ride. Faster faster.

A little later, Zeigler yells: Stop slowing down. Take the speed f ——. Eventually, DeChambeau hits his target. But Zeigler doesn’t tell him. It was very close, says Zeigler. Close to bulls — Bryson replies. That’s what it was …

Yes, it could be interesting at Royal St Georges in the first round on Thursday. But then, with DeChambeau, it’s rarely boring.

Two weeks ago, Sport Telegraph revealed how Tim Tucker – the longtime DeChambeaux caddy with whom he won his nine pro titles, including the Americas National Championship last year – abruptly resigned on the eve of The Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Tucker has been rave about the 27-year-old ever since, but however, the bagman is said to have sacked the big winner. Tucker was making around $ 1 million a year, but he couldn’t take it anymore. The crazy hours on the lineup, the brutally meticulous approach, the demands and the drama.

Still, Matt Fitzpatricks younger brother Billy Foster expected huge interest in the role. The line of shopping carts wanting the job will stretch from New York to Los Angeles, he said. But you’ll probably need to know more about Pythagoras than Palmer to get the job – and advise him on his “pivoting clock,” whatever that means.

Zeigler has never been a caddy in a professional event and it will obviously be a baptism of fire. Not only is it a major, but links are the most unpredictable form of golf and the Royal St Georges, with all of its mounds, is the most unpredictable course in the Open Rota.

DeChambeaux’s mission is to use science to remove as much uncertainty as possible from this sport of seemingly endless variables. But it’s a tough job by the sea.

By saying this, DeChambeau proved at the Walker Cup in 2015 at Lytham that he can afford to play golf.

We ended up winning the game, but Bryson got his team two and a half of three points and gave poor Gavin Moynihan a 6 & 5 Sunday singles loss, said Nigel Edwards, the captain of that GB&I team. There is no doubt that he adapted very well to the course and the conditions that week.

DeChambeau played three Opens and missed the cut twice. He did the weekend at Carnoustie in 2018, but was only able to rank 51st.

It was Bryson Mark I, however. This is the first time he has appeared in Europe since his dramatic physical transformation which saw him stack nearly four loose stones during the lockdown. His shameless philosophy now is to dominate the layout, no matter what his reputation, and it will be fascinating to see if a) he dares to try it here and b) if he succeeds.

DeChambeau is out of shape – with only one top 15 in his last nine starts – and has a novice caddy with a propensity for invective. The mad scientists’ grand experiment might face its most intriguing test yet.

Frustration for Fitzpatrick after the play-off loss

Considering Matt Fitzpatrick won 500,000 for tied for second at the Scottish Open, he’s obviously had the worst Sundays.

But as the young Englishman had a ticket to the European Championship final at Wembley – not to mention a waiting helicopter – frustration added to his play-off loss at the Renaissance Club. A 90-minute weather delay sealed his fate as a footballer.

Fitzpatricks’ final round 67 at the North Berwick track saw him finish under 18 and embark on a sudden death shootout with Belgian Thomas Detry and Australian Min Woo Lee shooting 67 and respectively 64. On the first extra hole, Lee, the very talented 22-year-old, birdied nine feet to win the winning check for a million.

Another Englishman, Ian Poulter, tied for fourth with the Under-17s, thanks to his brilliant 63, alongside American Ryan Palmer (64) and Irish Open champion Lucas Herbert (66 ). Jack Senior, world No.353 from Lancashire, secured his place in the Open Championship – along with Lee and Detry – with his tie for 10th under-14.

The Royal St Georges major lost three big winners on Sunday, with Hideki Matsuyama, Bubba Watson and David Duval all retiring. The latter did not give a reason, but Matsuyama has tested positive for the coronavirus and Watson has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele and John Catlin, the Californian who plays exclusively on the European Tour, took their places on the field.

This means that the number of withdrawals is 13. In truth, it is not as large a number as the R&A feared due to the strict regulations of Covid-19. Matsuyama, who won his first major men’s tournament in Japan in Augusta in April, will be the only member absent from the world top 20.