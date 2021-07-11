England’s four-week euro thrill ride derailed in the most miserable way

And at 10:52 p.m., the dream of England died. With a torturer missed a penalty by Bukayo Saka, it was all over, the country’s four-week merry-go-round derailed in the most miserable way possible. History demanded, apparently, that a resolution was to be reached through a shootout. After more than half a century of horrors at 12 yards, this was perhaps the only proper way to find out if this new-look England had the guts, with such a gigantic prize at stake. they found no, several players collapsing to the ground as pain overwhelmed them, as they recognized how much they had squandered a wonderful chance.

They had trained for this result, prepared themselves mentally on several occasions knowing that a European Championship at home could be boiled down to that. They thought they also had the perfect shot when they learned they were going to draw their penalties on the England side, past a barracks wall.

Domenico Berardi was not intimidated, sending his effort the wrong way. But neither did Harry Kane, opting for power to outsmart Gianluigi Donnarumma. Then came thunder, a sound that could be heard across the width of the pitch as Pickford rushed forward to repel Andrea Belottis’ shot. Bedlam was erupting all over Wembley, as Harry Maguire shot high into the net to improve his goalkeeper’s agility. Leonardo Bonucci knew he had to score and did it. Cue Marcus Rashford, brought in as a substitute in 119e minute to that end.

Clearly nervous and hesitant in his tracks, he chose the placement but only managed to crush it against the outside of the post. He buried his head in his hands, the potential scale of the failure engulfing him. England didn’t need to panic yet, but came Jadon Sancho, shooting at the perfect height for Donnarumma to parry. Jorginho stepped up his efforts, with his craziest approaches, also thwarted by Pickford. Young Saka had to score but eventually found the demand too great, a moment of anguish shared by both man and nation.

It was a Sunday that passed in a giddy and groggy haze, as restless supporters started lining up outside London pubs from 6 a.m., while Leicester Square quickly descended into a dantean scene of broken bottles and traffic cones thrown through the smoke of smoldering flames. Perhaps it was inevitable that, for an occasion that spanned 55 years, all facets of English football fandom would be on display, the decent mingling with the abominably drunk. At kick-off, there were around 200,000 people in the Wembley area, with the initially exuberant mood flickering alarmingly close to the threat.

First, several groups of fans crossed the fragile security cordon near the company entrances. Then a dangerous crush developed next to Gate F, as ticketless hordes strained their arms, pursued in vain by the police. It seemed a sinister irony that an event for which money could not buy the privilege of admission was disfigured by such management failures. Inside the stadium, the pre-match ceremonies created a fervent air, with the giant replica of the trophy emphasizing for everyone that England was finally in a game with silverware on the line. in the halls, chaos reigned.

All in all, the place was ready to burn. Raheem Sterling was so lost in the scene, so overwhelmed by the mind-blowing rendition of * God Save the Queen *, that he was almost bowled over by the UEFA remote control car delivering the match ball. Rarely have these players been able to play in a close atmosphere, the din so relentless, the expectation so palpable. And yet, where the English teams have already shrunk in the face of such turbulent anticipation, this version flourished as if it were jet fuel.

Within two minutes, Shaw had scored the fastest goal ever in a Euro final, the reaction elevating an already manic mood to an unprecedented level. Fans scrambled for each other, each other, unsure of how to handle such a perfectly scripted debut. Even the disabled areas were overrun, the stewards no longer even deigning to check if the gatecrashers had a ticket. In England’s five home games in these Euros, the behavior of the fans had been jubilant but rarely hostile. This time there was an anarchic side.

It doesn’t matter that Shaw cares as his strike brought a thermonuclear heat to this final under a mild London rain. How skillfully this was worked: an arched cross from Kieran Trippier, exquisitely weighted for Shaw to bury his volley inside the nearby post. Shaw walked over to the corner flag, screaming for all it was worth. As good as he could: he had just become England’s first goalscorer in a major tournament final since Sir Geoff Hurst. What a delicious rebuke it was for a man like Jose Mourinho, who once reveled in criticizing left-backs with every move.

A song has arisen during this tournament which praises Southgate for keeping faith in Shaw. After that, there was no way to stop the idolatry of a nation under Gareth. He has become the figure who, whether in his tactical adjustments or his skill at diplomacy, can do nothing wrong. You saw him again here in his return to a backstroke trio, questioned by some, but an inspired move judging by Kieran Trippier’s performance, which passed the crucial pass to Shaw.

At the heart of the maelstrom stood Southgate, the coolest cat in the kingdom. Psychologically, he has been a constant wonder for the past four weeks, dealing with every emotion as the country happily let go of any semblance of control. While Wembley was in the throes of hysteria, his reaction to Shaw’s breakthrough was little more talkative than if he watched his No.3 perform a training exercise. It was as if he had traced the moment in his mind: a needle thread from back to back, and a barely 1-0 lead before Italy blinked.

Now came the hard part: How do you control the adrenaline of your teams when the glory was so close they could touch it, when the trophy was just waiting to be displayed out of the tunnel? It was the most crucial halftime discussion over Southgates’ five-year reign as England manager, his chance to temper the euphoria with a dose of his signature realism. That’s quite a feat, keeping a lid on your feelings when you know you’re 45 minutes away from a knight.

Even in the VIP seats, decorum was strained. In the seats at Club Wembley were David Beckham, Kate Moss and Tom Cruise, completing a rich double header after defeating him in the men’s Wimbledon final. Beckham had witnessed so many horrors in the history of England, from St Stephen to Shizuoka, from Lisbon to Gelsenkirchen. Now that gruesome story was about to be purged. He could be forgiven for looking distressed by the tension.

For much of that game, England outscored Italy in thinking and strategy, which is no small feat against a team chasing a 34e consecutive match without defeat. Roberto Mancini, usually a suave reserve image on the sideline, seemed unsure of what to do. You could tell it was serious when he traded in his bespoke Armani jacket for a more modest raincoat.

In a sense, this finale was developing as the fulfillment of his darkest fears. Mancini had expressed concern that the Italians were not sufficiently represented at Wembley. While 5,000 expatriates were allowed in, plus 1,000 more on flights from Italy, his concerns were not unfounded. It wasn’t so much a home final for England as it was a bubbling cauldron of English nationalism, every touch of Italy booed and ridiculed fans as they drew closer to the prospect of victory. History suggests that a 1-0 lead is rarely enough for England, especially after a first goal. So that would prove that, almost exactly at the same time they had conceded Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals, they let Leonardo Bonucci fly for the equalizer. In an instant, the fire was extinguished, the crescendo of noise died down.