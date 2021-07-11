Kamloops School District Updates Dress Code After Student Sent Home For Turtleneck Outfit – BC





Dress code revisions were introduced by the Kamloops-Thompson School District, the same district where a Grade 12 student was sent home for wearing a dress over a turtleneck earlier this year. Karis Wilson came to the country’s attention when asked to leave school in February after claiming that a teacher assistant at NorKam High School felt “uncomfortable” with her. dress code. Read more: Angry British Columbia Father’s Daughter’s Turtleneck and Dress deemed inappropriate for school Her father took to Facebook to comment on the matter. My beautiful 17 year old daughter, grade 12 went to school today excited, feeling good about herself, ready to learn and she sat in class and after a short time was centered by the ‘teacher and was told the outfit she was wearing put, or could make, her or the teacher’s assistant, who is male, uncomfortable, her father Chris said at the time. . Trends Stories Biden sacks Trump-appointed U.S. social security chief after refusing to resign

Relaxation of COVID-19 travel rules boosts visits to Canada – but half still refused The story continues under the ad The district says the dress code update is the result of a stakeholder consultation process that began in December 2020.















We recognize that students’ clothing choices reflect their personal identities, ”said Board Chair Rhonda Kershaw. “This revised dress code gives students the freedom to dress as they see fit, in a safe and inclusive environment. The revision prohibits clothing that undermines the principles of safety and inclusiveness, including the promotion of hatred, illegal activity, obscenity, profanity or obscene images. He does not mention the case involving Wilson, but his father said the previous code stipulated that students should not wear clothing that interferes with teaching or learning. – With files from Amy Judd © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

