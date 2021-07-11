Volunteer Opportunities in Marathon County: Week of July 12

Flag Football Coaches and Assistants: Wausau Metro Special Olympics Adults. Coaches needed for the next flag football season, July 12 to September. Practice takes place Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Bluegill Park. Wausau Metro Adult Special Olympics has a group of over 160 athletes with an intellectual disability who participate in various sports throughout the year. See the list on Get Connected for more information on how to apply. Contact [email protected] for any questions.

Therapy dogs: Heartland Hospice Services. Certified dogs are required to visit Heartland Hospice Services patients. Volunteers and dogs provide social interaction for patients. Contact Amanda to find out more at 715-344-4541 or at [email protected]

Race support for Wausau 24 and Wausau Trail Run: Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition. Wausau 24 and Wausau Trail Run are events organized by a local organization that provides financial support to CWOCC for the construction and maintenance of local cycle paths for everyone to enjoy. The races take place from July 23 to 25. Register on volunteersinscription.org / 3R9X7. Contact Rebecca Tuley with any questions at [email protected]

IDonated n-Kind items needed

Underwear needed: briefs, boxers and t-shirts. Bare Necessities is a project of the Workplace Volunteer Council. Items for women, men, girls and boys needed, with size 2T, 3T and 4T boys especially needed right now. Contact Janet at 715-359-2073.

Give new socks as a gift. The open door helps people get back on track after incarceration. They often need basic items of clothing, such as socks for adult men and women. To donate, contact Anne at 715-848-4044 or [email protected]

Wish List Items. The women’s community is looking for these items for their customers: double / double / queen duvets for shelter, cooking oil, salt and pepper set, dish soap, hand soap, women’s bras (new) and buffers. For the full list of requirements, visit http://womenscommunity.org/ways-to-help/wish-list/. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3200 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie at [email protected] or 715-842-5663 with any questions

Source: United Way of Marathon County