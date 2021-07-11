Fashion
The Astros avoid sweeping in fashion
Altuve HR finishes 6-race rally in 9th place, Astros surprise Yankees 8-7
HOUSTON (AP) Jose Altuve hit a three-run homerun to cap a surprising six-run rally late in the ninth inning, having his jersey ripped off in a frenzied celebration and lifting the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees 8- 7 Sunday.
The Astros had been shut out by the Yankees in the previous two games, highlighted by ace Gerrit Coles with three hits in a 4-0 victory on Saturday night.
But in a series where teams took turns after lingering ill will over the years, Houston had the final say.
New York led 7-2 after a three-run homer Gary Sanchez in the eighth inning and was ready for a sweep before the Astros went wild and handed the Yankees another painful loss in the final inning.
After the first two Astros hit base against Domingo Germn in the ninth, Chas McCormick scored a two-point brace against Chad Green (3-5). Abraham Toro followed with an RBI brace to bring the score to 7-5, still without a strike.
Pinch hitter Jason Castro hit a single and an out later Altuve threw his sweep to left field. His teammates greeted him at the plate and ripped his jersey off during the celebration, leaving him shirtless as he hugged manager Dusty Baker as he exited the pitch.
Ralph Garza Jr. (1-2) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. He allowed three walks on a day the Astros won despite walking 14 batters.
Martin Maldonado scored in Houston’s third goal over Jameson Taillon, which saw Houston win their first round of the series.
Maldonado lowered his jersey to the left side, revealing his bare chest as he rounded third base.
The move came a day after Yankees slugger Aaron Judge removed his jersey with both hands as he finished third on a home run. It was a move some interpreted as a reference to Altuve grabbing his jersey to prevent his teammates from ripping it off during the celebration after his late-game home run in Game 6 of the 2019 AL Championship Series against the Yankees.
Following the discovery of the Houston sign-theft scandal, some speculated that Altuve did not want his jersey removed because it was hiding a buzzer that contributed to the plot. The allegation was never proven and Altuve said he did it because he was shy and got into trouble with his wife when his jersey was ripped off before.
Altuve was not available to discuss the judges’ posting, but manager Dusty Baker weighed in on that on Sunday.
I noticed what he did, Baker said. It was wrong.
Sanchez also pulled on his jersey just like Judge did on his way home to his circuit. He was greeted on the steps of the dugout canoe by Rougned Odor, who draped him in a thick Yankees coat, possibly a reference to the judge saying he did what he did because he did. quite cold in Minute Maid Park when the roof is closed.
Tim Locastro opened the fourth with a home run that gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead. The smell also covered him with the jacket after his car ride.
Gleyber Torres hit an RBI single in the fifth that gave New York a 3-1 lead. Kyle Tucker hit a solo homerun sixth in Houston.
Torres scored two strikeouts in the seventh, stole the second and slid just before the pitch to score on a single from Gio Urshela for a 4-2 lead.
TRAINERS ‘ROOM
Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said RHP Luis Severino was feeling great after throwing a second reliever box on Saturday and that he would likely face some live hitters soon. Severino hasn’t played in the majors since 2019 after undergoing surgery on Tommy John and his return has been slowed down due to a groin injury he sustained last month.
Astros: Baker said SS Carlos Correa, who is on the injured list due to health and safety protocols, was still ill on Sunday but had no further details. … Utility player Aledmys Daz (fractured left hand) left on Sunday to begin a rehabilitation mission next week. Baker said he would play a few games there before moving on to Double-A Corpus Christi.
FOLLOWING
Yankees: Play Game 1 of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.
Astros: Visit the Chicago White Sox for a three-game series starting Friday night.
