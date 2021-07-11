Fashion
Bella Hadids Peek-a-Boo Dress and Gold Dipped Lung Necklace may be the boldest thing you see today
Bella Hadid may have debuted her most daring look yet at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
the mannequin delivered red carpet drama at the premiere of Tre Piani, wearing an edgy dress from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall 21 collection. Crafted from wool, the bodycon dress featured a revealing open neckline that cut below the Hadid’s cleavage. The dress was also designed with trendy puff sleeves.
Bringing even more warmth to the look, Hadid accessorized with a gold dipped bronchial tree necklace also Schiaparelli Haute Couture that covered her open chest. The jewelry designed to look like a lung passage was finalized with a plethora of rhinestones. Hadid also accessorized with dangling earrings. She even went high fashion with her hair, styling it into a sleek bun.
MEGA
MEGA
Side shoes, Hadid opted for black sandals with straps. The shoes featured two studded straps on the toe and were finished with a stiletto heel.
Since arriving in France, Hadid has taken care of the interview on and off the red carpet.
Earlier on Sunday, Hadid showcased a more casual ensemble, wearing a multi-colored sheer dress while on the go. The flowy dress featured ruffled sleeves and a newspaper-like print. She wore the dress as a blanket, layering it over what appears to be a swimsuit.
MEGA
On the shoe side, Hadid brought back a retro trend: jelly shoes. Coming in heel form, the Hadids pair featured baby pink straps on the toe and was finalized with a low heel.
When it comes to her wardrobe, Hadid is known to take fashion risks. A fan of retro dressing, she opts for looks from the 70s, 90s and early 2000s. As for her moments on the red carpet, she often channels Old Hollywood. His favorite brands are: Dior, Alexander Wang, Prada, Givenchy and Tom Ford.
