Angela Simmons showed off her killer curves at the Matte Collections fashion show at Miami Swim Week





Exclusive WEtv Premiere of “Growing Up Hip Hop”: Season 3 Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Angela Simmons served body-ody-ody last night when she showed off her striking curves at The Matte Collections Swimwear Fashion Show at Miami Swim Week and was absolutely fainting! For the show, the 33-year-old beauty rocked a tiny, vibrant blue bikini from the brand’s collection and applied catwalk pressure like never before. She paired the look with a matching blue dress, a sparkling diamond necklace, and matching silver strappy heels. She wore her long jet black straight hair with a slight wave at the ends to give us that summery beach vibe we all know and love. Full-face mom, she captioned an IG video of her strutting down the runway. Angela’s friends and fans flooded her IG comments section with endless emojis of fire and heart, showing their admiration for one’s hot mom. MAMA !!, one fan wrote while another simply said, Get it babe . The shoe designer and fashionista also posted another image from the show, this time a still shot where one could truly admire her timeless beauty. About last night she captioned the image before adding hashtags #UnFilterRawPhoto #CurvyGal #XBNB. Although things were calm enough for the Growing up in hip-hop star lately, she recently made the headlines when she said Sixth page that she would like to get married and have more children one day telling the online magazine, when God is ready I will definitely be walking down the aisle one day. She continued, I think if someone does something for the wrong intentions or the wrong reasons, it’s always on the surface and it will show, she added. But I don’t worry too much about it. If I’m in a relationship and I’m in love and I’m happy and they’re happy and it makes sense that I don’t run away from it either. You know, people always think to themselves if they won’t be real. And as gorgeous as she was as these sexy bikini movies show, Shell was sure to find the right partner in no time. The story continues Do not miss Princess Love serves Body-Ody on the track during Miami Swim Week This year Miami swim week was full of black magic thanks to BFYNE and the models in Color Matter

