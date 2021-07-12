Salma Hayek balances her logo coated silk dress with classic black mules





Salma Hayek is proof that any-logo-anything can work in the right style. On Sunday, Hayek took out her husband François-Henri Pinault, wearing Gucci from head to toe. Hayek started her ensemble with a cream-colored silk shirt dress embellished with the logo of Italian fashion houses and the brand’s iconic chain design. Hayek then paired the look with a black leather handle bag also from Gucci. More New Shoes She also accessorized with oversized sunglasses. As for shoes, Hayek opted for Guccis Horsebit mule sandals. The stylish shoes feature a black leather upper and gold metal tags on the front. The shoes are finished with a block heel. Salma Hayek at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival – Credit: Splash News Splash News The Hayeks ensemble offers the perfect style lesson in wearing logo print clothing. Usually seen as a fashion faux pas, logomania can be a challenge to get to work. However, using the Hayeks look as an example, you can make sets a bit more balanced if they are from the same color family or neutral tones. Hayeks Gucci’s look comes after she stepped out in a fluid blue dress and trendy square heels to attend the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week. Credit: Courtesy of Farfetch Courtesy of Farfetch Buy: Gucci horsebit mule sandals, $ 790 The cobalt dress featured a subtle floral pattern with pleated sleeves and a puffy hem. Hayek paired the number with oversized sunglasses and a Balenciagas Hourglass handbag in a calming taupe hue. The silhouette features a study top handle and curved construction. Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault during Paris Fashion Week on July 7, 2021. – Credit: MEGA MEGA The label offers a plethora of sizes, shapes and colors to Balenciaga.com. When it comes to shoes, Hayek has opted for a pair of trendy heels this season: square toe sandals. The Hayek pair featured a simple ankle strap and rested on a stiletto heel. Although trendy, Hayek’s choice of footwear allowed her dress to be the statement of the look. The story continues Click on the gallery to see more fashion moments from the Cannes Film Festival 2021. Launch gallery: 2021 Cannes Film Festival red carpet arrivals The best of footwear Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

