The Diors show is back, and it feels good
It’s like a school reunion, right? French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld said, pulling her veil of hair away from her dark eyes and glancing at the Dior show on Monday. The gang is back, in a specially constructed box, as always, in the gardens of the Muse Rodin, as the participants who haven’t seen each other in person for over a year hug and kiss with joy. . Roitfeld looks puzzled and not entirely satisfied.
That’s right, there’s something somewhat baffling about falling into the familiar after 16 months of suspended life: the paparazzi are clamoring for a photo of Jessica Chastain before the Dior show; multi-course dinners hosted by brands every night to celebrate; Parisian traffic. Stiletto heels (yes, they’re back too.)
So, while the audience is no longer so crowded that every person on a bench seems to be halfway on a neighbor’s leg, and masks are still required in the tents, it’s hard not to think that the gravitational pull is the norm. Or what was the norm. Where are the signs of what happened last year? Where is the suggestion that fashion has dealt with the trauma and the experience?
Well, process might not be the right word. But some theories are starting to emerge through the seams.
There is, for example, a cause-and-effect pandemic in a video by Iris van Herpen which has the theme of the earth from above; that recedes, to offer some perspective so much larger and wider than the tiny islands of our individual confinements.
This was in part thanks to Domitille Kiger, a French world skydiving champion who swirls through the air in an extraordinary dress from the Van Herpens collection, which itself seems to exist halfway between the earth and the sky. Just as the work of designers seems to exist in an area beyond fashion, where a dress can become a mutant expression of life processes, a hybrid creature of technology, art, imagination and recycling. (In fact, Kiger was dropping over 185 mph, the brand said, so think about the type of fabric that can withstand that wind pressure.)
There is cause and effect in the unbridled humor and carefully calibrated excessiveness of Daniel Roseberry at Schiaparelli, where gold body parts cast in 3D printed resin adorn a matador denim jacket (made from 11 pairs old jeans), double meanings are the decoration itself (the toed shoes featured real toes), giant roses explode on little black dresses, and a richly fringed black cape turns out to be made of trash bags.
And in the escape from Giambattista Vallis ‘signature evening dresses and independent tuxedos of the genre, and Olivier Theyskens’ disco-rama at Azzaro, where the dresses are cut to the waist on the side and practically scream Tina Turner, where are you ?
People want to live in the moment, says Valli on a tour of the collection, standing next to a red ruffled skirt made about 450m of tulle. The past is heavy and the future is cloudy.
But we still have a nightlife! (Also, apparently, Ryan Murphy, whose name has been verified in Vallis’ broadcast notes and whose TV contributions, like Emilie in Paris, certainly helped with the whole idea of escape.)
That’s one way of looking at it, anyway; at Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri thought the exact opposite. We wanted to work on a wardrobe (which is trendy for daytime wear), she says in a preview the day before her show.
So she bet on tactility and the touch of the hand, making the tweed in cashmere, feathers and intarsia, transforming coats and jackets and skirts into swaddling clothes for adults, balancing them with Greek dresses that can seem so light wearing it. air. One of the most interesting aspects of Chiuris tailoring is how it eschews the glitter of decoration in favor of manual art: to make a single cloudy dress, it took 12 days of invisible tailoring.
She placed everything against an imaginary landscape rendered in more than 350 m² of embroidery created by French artist Eva Jospin and produced by the Chanakya School of Craft in India for three months. It was, says Chiuri, a way to honor and support the artisans of this country who have been hit so hard by the pandemic.
And it’s a reminder, if it were needed, that even in tailoring, the most protected and traditional part of the industry, an elitist bubble aimed at the few (those who fled in distant areas to overcome the pandemic) beauty is not enough.
This fashion is embedded in an intricate web of supply chains and images, which goes much deeper than just a stunning dress. That throwing up your hands and shooting cannonballs in the pool because we can finally get together can be very tempting (really, it’s so tempting), but it can’t be all there is.
That when you go back to school, the idea is to have learned something.
