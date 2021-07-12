Rumer Willis looks ethereal in a semi-sheer white dress in Greece after criticizing enemies online

Rumer Willis looked ethereal in a flowing white dress as she posed under azure skies on her vacation in Greece.

The 32-year-old actress shared a stunning Instagram image on Sunday that showed her standing in a ray of sunlight against a backdrop of rugged desert.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star donned Doen’s semi-sheer ruffled Ischia dress for her spectacular selfie.

Charming: Rumer Willis looked ethereal in a flowing white dress as she posed under azure skies while on vacation in Greece

The dress featured double puffed sleeves and a drawstring waist. A glimpse of the hot pink and blue patterned bikini top that Rumer wore under the dress could be seen through the delicate fabric.

Willis wore a pair of avant-garde cat-eye sunglasses from Australian eyewear brand Oscar and Frank. She accessorized with Jacquie Aiche fishtail earrings in gold.

The brunette beauty’s hair was parted and pulled back from her face as she stared into the camera. Rumer captioned the post simply with a desert emoji.

On Friday, Willis hit back at the “haters” by leaving nasty comments on a recent Instagram post. After slipping into a yellow and orange thong bikini, the Hostage actress showcased her peachy butt in a photo with the caption: “For the enemies. With love and gratitude, my [peach emoji]. I will continue to smile regardless.

Gorgeous: Rumer Willis hit back at ‘enemies’ by leaving nasty comments on a recent Instagram post, sharing a gorgeous bikini photo from her vacation in Greece

Rumer wrote: “For the enemies. With love and kindly gratitude [lips emoji] my [peach emoji]. I will continue to smile despite everything ‘

Hours earlier, Rumer – who is in Greece with her mother Demi Moore and two younger sisters Tallulah and Scout Willis – shared a sultry photo of herself in a green bikini with pink sunglasses.

While most of the comments were positive, not everyone was so nice in the comments section under Rumer’s snap.

“No,” one social media user bluntly wrote.

“Yeah, not appropriate,” added another, with a third saying: “Why does everyone in Hollywood need to pose like that. It’s like they have to say, look at me, I am wonderful.

Stunner: She shared another striking snapshot

Hours Earlier: This comes hours after Rumer shared a stunning photo of herself in a green bikini with pink sunglasses

Naughty: While most of the comments were positive, not everyone was so nice in the comments section under Rumer’s snap

Another wrote under Rumer’s post: “I watch girls who are actually full of life and not ‘Hollywood’ and they don’t suck their bellies taking pictures and they are full of happiness.

“When I look at pictures like you, you look sad. Like trying to prove to everyone that you can be skinny even if you secretly eat chili fries and take away cookies and milk. ‘You are no different from the others. Stop trying to be someone you’re not. You owe this to America – who cares who your parents are. Be yourself!’

Addressing the comments section herself, Rumer replied, “Wow, you seem to be spitting a lot of negativity and judgment on someone you don’t know. And I’m so sorry for you that you suffered so much to write such mean things about me.

Thoughtful response: “Referring to the comments section itself, Rumer replied,” Wow, you seem to be spitting a lot of negativity and judgment on someone you don’t know. “

“I’m happier than I’ve ever been and honestly, for the first time in my life, I’m letting go of the need for my body to look a certain way in order to be happy about it. And in letting go, I was able to take advantage of everything around me.

“I am also struggling with autoimmunity and it has taken me years to be able to eat anything without it being extremely painful. I encourage you to take a break from judging someone on the outside when you don’t know anything about what’s going on inside.

“I wish and wish you a lot of love, especially for yourself, because all the negativity and meanness that you have directed at me is only a reflection of how you must feel for yourself and for that. , I have endless compassion as I have been myself.

Support: Rumer fans quickly jumped on its support in the comments section

‘Light and love. And an invitation and a limit to please keep your negativity off my page. ‘ [sic]

Rumer’s fans were quick to stand up for him, with one feather: “The positive weighs the negative!” A second noted: “Don’t waste your energy on enemies, you look amazing.”

The stunning is currently on vacation in Santorini on the Aegean Sea with her mother Demi and siblings Tallulah, 27, and Scout, 29.

Rumer is the oldest child of Demi, 58, and ex-husband Bruce Willis, 66.