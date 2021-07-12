Pittsburgh Pirates Score Fashionable Victory; End the first semester on a positive note

The Pittsburgh Pirates recovered from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the New York Mets by a score of 6-5 in the series final at Citi Field.

The win sends the Pittsburgh Pirates into the all-star break with a 34-56 record, and this game could be seen as a spark for the club in the second half.

Rating Breakdown

The Mets dealt all their damage in a brutal first inning for the road crew. Brandon Nimmo doubled up and Francisco Lindor scored a Chase de Jong home run to make it 2-0 with just two batters in the game. Later in the set, with two runners and just one out, Michael Conforto would send another Jong fastball over the wall to make it 5-0 in the first inning.

That opening streak of the match was probably enough for most Pirates fans to turn the channel on and watch something else, but the Battlin ‘Buccos would cut that big deficit all afternoon.

The rally started with sticks from Rodolfo Castro and Michael Perez, as they hit jacks back to back in the top half of the fifth to reduce the Mets’ lead to three. Castro would continue to reduce the deficit in the next inning, as he unleashed a 2-point shot in the opposite field to make it a 1-point game. The power of Rodolfo Castro was extremely evident during this road series in New York.

The Pittsburgh Pirates would close the rally in an electric first half of the ninth round. After a quick flyout from Adam Frazier, Kevin Newman delivered a clutch double to launch the threat into the final frame. Bryan Reynolds landed on second base after Newman’s kick, and the Pirates were in their afternoon final. However, the Buccos were not done fighting. John Nogowski did what he’s been doing all week as a pirate, tearing a hit down the middle to score Newman and tie the game at 5. This was followed by a single from Ben Gamel on the right who placed Nogowski in third row. Wilmer Difo then delivered the biggest hit of the afternoon, as he slapped one in left field to give the Pirates a 6-5 lead.

The 6-5 score would hold the final as Rich Rod stopped it in the bottom half of the ninth. Hits, including three straight hits with two outs in the ninth, told the story of the Pirates in the last game before the all-star break.

Show that power, Rodolfo!

As a guy who showed a lot of pop in Double-A Altoona, Rodolfo Castro was seen as a candidate to gain more playing time with the major league club in the second half of the season. After his performance on the show at Citi Field, there’s almost no way he can be fired. Castro blew up an indisputable Saturday night and followed it with an even bigger performance on Sunday afternoon.

Castro hit a home run down the center-right in the fifth inning to put the Pirates on the board. Then, in the next round, he really showed his raw power by lifting a 2-run homerun from opposite field to left center field. He even showed a lot of positive emotions as he made his way around the bases which this ball club desperately needs.

Castro makes a strong case for being the starting second baseman if / when Adam Frazier is traded at the deadline.

There is a trend emerging …

If you’ve been following the Pirates for the past few years, it’s clear that they almost always have some bizarre or exciting wins right before the All-Star break. Moments such as leaving the Cardinals on back-to-back nights in 2015, winning a 4-game sweep from the Brewers in 2017, completing a remarkable 5-game sweep from the Brewers in 2018 in a Josh Bell clearance in the rain, winning 5 out of 7 against enemies at NL Central in 2019, and now coming back from a 5-0 loss to the Mets on Sunday afternoon, the bright spots for this franchise will all be remembered.

Looks like you don’t want to play the Pittsburgh Pirates until the star break!

And after?

The MLB Draft and the All-Star break are next on the Pirates’ agenda. Pittsburgh will kick off the draft with the first overall pick at 7 p.m. ET on the MLB network.

Enjoy the Pirates fan break and here is the selection of a future Pittsburgh legend with choice # 1!