Madison Beer wears VERY little striped dress on her way to the flea market with handsome Nick Austin

Madison Beer opted for a little striped dress while out with boyfriend TikTok Nick Austin and friends in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Justin Bieber’s protégé, 22, spent a day at the flea market where she was seen beating the LA heat in a light dress.

Madison and her beau, 21, made their relationship official on Instagram on her birthday in March, after months of speculation.

Madison showcased her slim figure in a super short striped spaghetti strap dress and a pair of black Converse.

She accessorized very large hoops and a gold pendant, as well as a Cartier love bracelet and a gold Rolex.

Continuing the designer accents, she wore a small quilted Chanel bag and donned a pair of sleek rectangular sunglasses.

And throughout the very hot day, she was seen hydrating with a bottle of ice water from a convenience cart.

Nick was seen in white and navy striped button down shorts with white tops and an inside out baseball cap.

Madison was seen chatting with him and another male friend, and she was joined by a friend as well.

Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Zack Bia has been dating Austin for several months, but they didn’t make things official on social media until March, where he called her “the love of my life.” “.

“I don’t know how I got so lucky. happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, the girl of my dreams, my soul mate, “he wrote.” Every day with you makes me feel like I’m dreaming, what I could be . I love you. Forever, never, never. ‘

Just days before her gushing tribute, the Long Island native released her debut studio album, Life Support, which she says was made in an effort to prove she was a “legitimate artist,” in conversation with NME.

In the interview, she also spoke about her struggle with depression and being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, while also talking about advocating for mental health.

“I would like people to see me as an artist who stays true to herself. And as a mental health advocate, because it’s a really honorable thing that I would be really flattered to do.

She added: “It has been a very long journey for me, and not easy, but I came to the other side stronger. I am definitely a fighter.

And recently, she added skincare to her resume, launching a beauty line with Vanessa Hudgens called KNOW Beauty.