“Can a middle aged man get away with wearing Crocs?” “

They’re pretty darn comfortable, but can they pass for acceptable footwear when you step out of your doorstep? David Campbell is investigating.

Last month my wife and I celebrated 15 years since moving from the UK to Australia – an important moment in the longest relationship we have both been involved in.

She has changed my life and I want to grow even more with her. That’s why I decided to test this love by buying something that she finds really repulsive.

Let me go back a few months. Do you remember this year’s Oscars? You’d be excused to think the Oscars weren’t in 2021 – because it looked like no movies had been released and we were barely going to the movies. Who won?

Not sure. I know it wasn’t La La Land.

Either way, we all love the red carpet fashion, and being a morning TV host, well, that’s something we really focus on. It has been refreshing to see the men making more daring fashion choices.

This year, one article in particular caught my attention: Questlove, drummer for hip-hop group The Roots and frontman of band Jimmy Fallon, wore Gold Crocs. Yes, the comfortable work shoe and accessory for most toddlers has become trendy and cool.

Shortly after, Justin Bieber gifted Victoria Beckham with a pair. She filmed herself opening the box and laughing at the gift.

His very British bursts of laughter didn’t stop my obsession from growing. Could I, a man reaching middle age – far from the worlds of hip-hop and pop culture – succeed? Would my pedal ends find a new level of style and comfort?

Here’s the wrinkle: When I asked my beautiful life partner if I should buy Crocs, she said, and I quote, “I won’t sleep with you on the days you wear them.”

Of course, I bought them. Not to annoy him, but I just had to try them. You guys … they’re super comfy, and they slip on and off effortlessly around the house.

I decided it was time to take it to the next level, so I put on my socks and wore my Crocs to Woolies.

Suddenly my whole existence was like in a Dr Seuss book.

I wore socks to Crocs. I wore Crocs with socks. I rocked Crocs with socks on TikTok. I felt like a fox in Crocs socks and clean jocks …

Am i too old Probably. Was I risking forced abstinence? Certainly.

When I wore them with loungewear or sweat daks, would people look at me and think, “Look at my old man. He quitted. I heard that his wife was embarrassed ”?

I didn’t care, because my friends, I was free. I could run and let the wind blow through my toe hairs in these babies. It was a self-esteem that only Whitney Houston could sing about.

You should know, my love’s protests quickly evolved. And so I bought more for the twins – so we could walk around the block in Crocs together.

Fifteen years is important. Our wedding anniversary is not until November. I just did a google search and the gift for 15 years is crystal. Would I take a chance if I bought his Crystal Encrusted Fangs?

David Campbell co-hosts Today Extra, 9am weekdays, on the Nine Network.