Miromoda 2021 creators to be showcased at New Zealand Fashion Week





homaitanga / miromoda The general and emerging designer winner is Taylor Pumphrey.

Nine designers to showcase at the New Zealand Fashion Week (NZFW) Miromoda showcase next month have been revealed. They are Taylor Pumphrey, Taongahuia Maxwell, Jacob Coutie, Sosefina Masoe, Ravai Titifanue, Charleigh Te Peeti, Mitchell Manuel, Tessa Lont Bailey and Rosette Hailes-Paku. The designers were chosen last weekend at the 11th annual Miromoda fashion design competition in Wellington. The competition usually chooses a group of eight to 10 designers to participate in the NZFW. The winner of the Overall and Emerging designer competition went to Taylor Pumphrey of Ngi Tahu, Ngti Toa and Ngti Raukawa for her collection named Tangible. READ MORE:

* New Zealand Fashion Week and Miromoda commit to Mori fashion on the catwalk

* Kiri Nathan from Khui on the rise of the Mori fashion movement

* Tributes in honor of the late respected kaumtua Piri Sciascia flow

She says the collection takes social and environmental elements into account in all aspects of its processes, as well as emotional experiences while valuing small-scale production. Tangible is a collection influenced by the sense of touch and its relation to our emotion, explains Pumphrey, who graduated with First Class Honors in 2019 from Otago Polytechnic. The Established category winner was Jacob Coutie, of Raukawa and Tainui, who maintained their strong aesthetic and commitment to organic sustainability by using natural cottons and linen in their men’s / unisex clothing collection. Taongahuia Maxwell, from Tainui and Maniapoto, presented an Avant-Garde collection called Kaha tae. It explores the evolutionary journey of traditional Mori weaving into the 21st century in a fun, functional and dynamic way. To bring the Pacific panache to Miromoda 2021, three participants from the Pacific took the judges on what appeared to be a trip around the Pacific Islands with their design concepts. Sosefina Masoe worked closely with her two sisters to present a collection that recognized their matriarchal lineage. Ravai Ttifanue, from Rotuma Island, Fiji, used his grandmother’s unique weave pattern to present a signature print for lively and sophisticated corporate wear with a Pacifika statement. Together with his Ukrainian business partner, Cook Islander Mitchell Manuel delivered digitally intelligent manipulated prints based on a flower synonymous with Rarotonga. This year, Miromoda founder Ata Te Kanawa took a seat on the jury alongside Lower Hutt milliner Simon Smuts-Kennedy of the legendary Hills Hats, and Radio New Zealand fashion presenter and commentator Sonia Sly. . This year’s designers were passionate about their work and the winners were very clear from the start. The top prize went to a designer whose collection was well crafted and very well executed in both build and design as well as portability, Sly explains. “What I love about Miromoda is the diversity of stories that come from the creators and how they relate to their identity and cultural roots. So from a judgmental standpoint, it’s really important to look at how each story fits together. unfolds through the clothing and the collection as a whole. Complete list of winners: Taylor Pumphrey – Emerging and Overall Winner

Taongahuia Maxwell – Avant Garde & iWahine Winner

Jacob Coutie – Established Winner

Sosefina Masoe – Winner Lalanga Crazy Pacific New Zealand

Ravai Ttifanue – Lalanga Madman of the Pacific New Zealand

Charleigh Te Peeti – Highly Recommended

Mitchell Manuel – highly recommended

Tessa Lont Bailey – Established Finalist

Rosette Hailes – Paku – Emerging Finalist

Pania Greenaway – Highly Recommended * Due to unforeseen circumstances Pania had to withdraw This story first appeared on Te Ao Mori News and has been reposted on Stuff with permission.

