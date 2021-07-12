Fashion
Kate Middleton’s sports weekend! Royal returns to Wimbledon for men’s final
AELTC / Swimming pool / Getty Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton returned to the Royal Box for the last day of Wimbledon.
After attending the final women on saturday with Prince williamKate was back at the tennis tournament for more action in Sunday’s men’s final. This time around, Kate wore a trendy pink belted dress as she prepared to watch the match between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini. She was also accompanied by her father Michael.
The royal mom who loves tennis (Kate and William, both 39, have a court in their Anmer Room home in Norfolk) is a regular at Wimbledon as the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts the tennis tournament each year.
Saturday’s outing marked Kate’s first appearance since Kensington Palace announced the royal was self-insulating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
A palace spokesperson said in a statement: “Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Her Royal Highness has no symptoms, but follows all relevant government guidelines and self-isolates at home. “
AELTC / Swimming pool / Getty Kate Middleton
Karwai Tang / WireImage Kate Middleton
RELATED: Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon with Prince William, her first appearance after exposure to COVID
Before isolating herself, Kate had made a welcome back to the tournament July 2 for the first time since it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The mother-of-three attended a game after helping prepare food in the kitchens on the pitch and toured the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum, where she attended a special center court centenary exhibit.
Karwai Tang / WireImage Kate Middleton
RELATED: Kate Middleton applauds for Ashleigh Barty while handing her the Wimbledon trophy: an ‘incredible match’
Kate and William aren’t the only royals attending the famous tennis tournament this year. Royal sightings included Zara and Mike Tindall on a day day (and sipping Pimm’s Cups!), Princess Beatrice show it baby bump with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton during a Royal Box match at Center Court.
queen elizabethcousin of Prince edward, Duke of Kent was also present for several days. On Friday, he announced he would step down as chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club after more than 50 years in the post.
I can’t get enough PEOPLECover for the Royals? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter for the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
Adam Davy / PA Images via Getty Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall
Karwai Tang / WireImage Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice
Friday kicked off a sporting weekend for the Royal Family with Prince William participate in a polo match. After Kate and William attended Wimbledon on Saturday for the women’s final, the Duke of Cambridge is expected to support England on Sunday when they face Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium in London.
