Conor McGregor lost in horrific fashion at UFC 264, but still passed Dustin Poirier by $ 4 million
Conor McGregor was UFC 264’s biggest loser after breaking his ankle in the Octagon, losing to Dustin Poirier by TKO and calling his opponent’s wife classless after the fight.
But it wasn’t so bad for The Notorious. Despite his heartbreaking loss on Saturday night, McGregor still passed Poirier by nearly $ 4 million.
Even when McGregor loses, he still finds a way to win.
Conor McGregor loses to Dustin Poirier after suffering horrific injury
Every McGregor fight is a spectacle for MMA fans around the world, but Saturday night’s fight against Poirier at UFC 264 was even more so. The match marked the third meeting and the rubber match between the two lightweight stars, so the winner would immediately gain the upper hand in the heated rivalry.
The first round was eventful throughout, with the two fighters exchanging devastating blows for the entire five minutes. Midway through the lap, Poirier wrestled McGregor to the ground and assaulted him with numerous punches and elbows to the face and head. But McGregor refused to give in.
The Irishman did all he could to block Poirier’s punching attempts while on the ground, and he got up late in the round. However, with 10 seconds remaining in the lap, McGregor awkwardly backed off and broke his left ankle.
Referee Herb Dean had no choice but to stop the fight after the first round, which gave Poirier the TKO victory.
McGregor won another $ 4 million off Poirier at UFC 264
McGregor is by far the biggest draw in the UFC, and it has been for some time. His fights always attract the most attention in the sport, which usually earns big paychecks for the former lightweight world champion.
It was no different at UFC 264, as McGregor walked away with $ 5,011,000 after the fight, according to The daily sports. Meanwhile, the winner of the fight, Poirier, earned just $ 1,021,000.
McGregor has now amassed over $ 25 million in earnings throughout his UFC career. Even in defeat, The Notorious still knows how to win.
Will we ever see McGregor vs. Poirier 4?
McGregor’s future in the UFC is more uncertain than it has ever been. The former belt holder will be sidelined for a while after visibly breaking his ankle in the octagon on Saturday night, and there is no guarantee he will ever be able to return to the sport.
But if he does, Poirier will wait.
We’re going to fight again, whether it’s on the octagon or on the sidewalk, Poirier said after the fight.
McGregor came to Poirier and his wife, Jolie, harshly after the fight, publicly claiming that she was trying to message him on Instagram privately. Poirier didn’t like those words.
You don’t say what he said. My rock solid wife, I don’t worry about that. It’s noise, “he said.” He said he was going to kill me. You don’t say stuff like that, that he was going to kill me. You don’t say stuff about wives of people, but I know it’s zero chance, but there is a chance that someone will die and you don’t wish anyone.
It is clear that these two have a genuine contempt for each other. It would be a crime if we never saw McGregor vs. Poirier 4 this time around with no broken bones.
