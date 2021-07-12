Richmond teenage landmarks-inspired dress becomes finalist in Duck Tape contest





RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) – A Richmond teenager has become a finalist in the often viral Duck Tape contest that challenges teens to create stunning dresses and tuxedos from colored ribbon for a chance to win 10,000 $. Giles Ferrell used 17 rolls of duct tape and 84 hours to create his one-of-a-kind dress inspired by the Richmond Statue honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue. When I saw the spray painted Robert E. Lee statue, I was struck by the raw emotion in the words put together. I’ve seen anger and frustration and injustice, Ferrell said in his essay on the handmade dress. These emotions inspired Ferrell to design the hoop skirt and corset to nod to the pre-war era, while the bold colors represent the graffiti and statues of the modern era. Words like love, broken, peace and Floyd cover the skirt of the dress in bright colors. The back of Giles Ferrell’s Duck Tape dress has been left blank to signify the voice of future generations. (Duckbrand.com) The chain pattern on the bodice and padlock collar represents slavery and continued repression of people of color. However, these chains take on new meaning when viewed through a lens of love; humanity is a chain of people connected by love, Ferrell said. The back of the dress, however, is largely blank with swirls of bright colors. The past and present merge on the front of the dress, but the back is left blank for future generations, Ferrell wrote. As a finalist, Ferrell has the chance to win $ 500 as a finalist, or $ 10,000 as one of the two winners. Voting is open until July 14 via this link. My dress embodies the state of my city and the wider world, Ferrell said. Through my dress I can say, Although we often feel fragmented and jarring, love unites us and makes us beautiful. Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved. Send it to 12 here. Want the best NBC12 stories delivered to your inbox every morning? Subscribe here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbc12.com/2021/07/12/richmond-teens-monument-inspired-dress-becomes-finalist-duck-tape-contest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos