Fashion
V-necks: yes or no? – Salon Privé Mag
What thoughts come to your mind when you hear the words “V-neck”? A stylish t-shirt or something to avoid at all costs?
There are just a few others mens wardrobe pieces more controversial than a V-neck t-shirt, sparking debate and sometimes even arguments! One side likes that V-necks look more put together than regular crewnecks, and the other says they should have stayed in the early 2000s forever.
We don’t think there is a definitive, straightforward answer, so let’s dive into this topic. V-necks: yes or no?
How did the V-neck come about?
While t-shirts are now a few centuries old, v-neck t-shirts are still a pretty fresh addition to the men’s wardrobe. It’s no surprise that one of the reasons a t-shirt was invented is to hide men’s chest hair!
Initially, V-necks were invented to be worn under collared shirts. However, in recent decades, an underwear has become one of the everyday staples worn alone or under blazers and vests.
V-Neck Heyday, and where did it go wrong
As with most things, the V-neck boom started with good intentions.
As Manhood Art explains, a V-neck has a less formal feel than the crew neck and adds a bit more visual interest and style to the standard t-shirt, so guys who wanted to try something new became obsessed with it .
While the V-neck has seen some resistance from traditionalists and older generations, it was generally treated neutrally until deep V-cuts emerged.
Who can say what prompted designers to come up with such t-shirts, but the reputation of the V-neck collapsed quite quickly after that.
He was associated with the guys from the Jersey Shore who always partied and spent too much time in the gym and tanning salon.
It’s also not suitable for guys with a bigger stomach or with the wrong pants (yes, we’re talking about ripped jeans).
Can anything be redeemed after that?
The advantages of a V-neck
Before delivering the final verdict, we need to talk about the benefits of a V-neck t-shirt. And there are quite a few of them.
First of all, you definitely look more polished when wearing a V-neck than with any other collar.
It’s also much nicer for shorter men as it adds length to the torso and makes your face longer and more angular (a plus if you have fuller cheeks).
A V-neck also narrows the width of the shoulder line emphasizing vertical integrity and can compensate for the short length of a waist by drawing the eye in a vertical direction. Pretty awesome, isn’t it?
V-necks – yes or no
Okay, it might seem like a tough decision, but we’re voting for V-necks. Despite all the bad choices and mistakes that have happened over the past few decades, this is still a great fashion piece.
Why? Because when properly chosen, a V-neck is an irreplaceable piece of men’s wardrobe, versatile, elegant and comfortable.
Our recommendation is to cover your bases by having a few crew necks and V-necks in your wardrobe for different occasions and moods.
When shopping for your v-neck t-shirts, make sure the neckline is not too deep but not too shallow, the fit is not too loose, and the fabric is of high quality.
Make sure you get your stuff from quality brands like Fresh Clean Tees that will last you forever without losing shape or stretching (one of the main issues with V-necks). Discover their collection: https://freshcleanees.com/collections/v-necks
Styling the V-neck t-shirt
Finally, think carefully about the style of your V-neck.
Here are some simple and foolproof ideas:
- With tailored pants and a blazer
- With tailored shorts and a leather strap
- With a suit rather than a shirt
- With slim denim pants and a cardigan
Sources
2/ https://www.salonprivemag.com/v-necks-yay-or-nay/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]