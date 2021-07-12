V-necks: yes or no? – Salon Privé Mag

What thoughts come to your mind when you hear the words “V-neck”? A stylish t-shirt or something to avoid at all costs?

There are just a few others mens wardrobe pieces more controversial than a V-neck t-shirt, sparking debate and sometimes even arguments! One side likes that V-necks look more put together than regular crewnecks, and the other says they should have stayed in the early 2000s forever.

We don’t think there is a definitive, straightforward answer, so let’s dive into this topic. V-necks: yes or no?

How did the V-neck come about?

While t-shirts are now a few centuries old, v-neck t-shirts are still a pretty fresh addition to the men’s wardrobe. It’s no surprise that one of the reasons a t-shirt was invented is to hide men’s chest hair!

Initially, V-necks were invented to be worn under collared shirts. However, in recent decades, an underwear has become one of the everyday staples worn alone or under blazers and vests.

V-Neck Heyday, and where did it go wrong

As with most things, the V-neck boom started with good intentions.

As Manhood Art explains, a V-neck has a less formal feel than the crew neck and adds a bit more visual interest and style to the standard t-shirt, so guys who wanted to try something new became obsessed with it .

While the V-neck has seen some resistance from traditionalists and older generations, it was generally treated neutrally until deep V-cuts emerged.

Who can say what prompted designers to come up with such t-shirts, but the reputation of the V-neck collapsed quite quickly after that.

He was associated with the guys from the Jersey Shore who always partied and spent too much time in the gym and tanning salon.

It’s also not suitable for guys with a bigger stomach or with the wrong pants (yes, we’re talking about ripped jeans).

Can anything be redeemed after that?

The advantages of a V-neck

Before delivering the final verdict, we need to talk about the benefits of a V-neck t-shirt. And there are quite a few of them.

First of all, you definitely look more polished when wearing a V-neck than with any other collar.

It’s also much nicer for shorter men as it adds length to the torso and makes your face longer and more angular (a plus if you have fuller cheeks).

A V-neck also narrows the width of the shoulder line emphasizing vertical integrity and can compensate for the short length of a waist by drawing the eye in a vertical direction. Pretty awesome, isn’t it?

V-necks – yes or no

Okay, it might seem like a tough decision, but we’re voting for V-necks. Despite all the bad choices and mistakes that have happened over the past few decades, this is still a great fashion piece.

Why? Because when properly chosen, a V-neck is an irreplaceable piece of men’s wardrobe, versatile, elegant and comfortable.

Our recommendation is to cover your bases by having a few crew necks and V-necks in your wardrobe for different occasions and moods.

When shopping for your v-neck t-shirts, make sure the neckline is not too deep but not too shallow, the fit is not too loose, and the fabric is of high quality.

Make sure you get your stuff from quality brands like Fresh Clean Tees that will last you forever without losing shape or stretching (one of the main issues with V-necks). Discover their collection: https://freshcleanees.com/collections/v-necks

Styling the V-neck t-shirt

Finally, think carefully about the style of your V-neck.

Here are some simple and foolproof ideas: