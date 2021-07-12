Phoebe Philo returns to fashion with her own brand





Listen? Do you hear that? It’s the inspiration after thousands of women’s fashion prayers are finally answered. Phoebe Philo, patron of clothing for the feminine gaze, the designer whose work convinced Joan Didion to pose for an advertisement and turned her clients into groupies, is back in business. On its own terms. Three and a half years after leaving her last job as artistic director of Celine, Ms. Philo, 48, finally puts her name where her aesthetic is, and presents (yes) Phoebe Philo, an independent line of clothing and accessories. Although partially backed by LVMH, Ms Philos’ former employer, the luxury giant will only have a minority stake, allowing Ms Philo to retain control, rule and experiment as she does. intends, according to the press release. Being in my studio and doing it again has been both exciting and incredibly rewarding, Ms. Philo said in the announcement. I can’t wait to reconnect with my audience and people around the world. She said a little more. The reluctance is not surprising on the part of the designer, who often appeared at the end of her show with her head half hidden in a polo collar. She has rarely given interviews and, since leaving, has become something of the industry’s Greta Garbo, eschewing social media and paparazzi-attracting photo ops.

More information on what exactly will be Phoebe Philo-the-Mark is promised in January. (Will it only be women’s clothing? Women’s clothing and men’s clothing? Unisex?) In the meantime, however, a few clues have been buried in the ad. For example, the range will be of exceptional quality, which is generally trendy for the high end luxury of the price and material spectrum. It will likely be based in London, at Mme Philos’ home and where her Celine studio was located, although the brand’s headquarters are in Paris. And it’s not a big leap to guess that it can be created on the creators’ own timeline, given the emphasis on self-determination and given that Ms Philos has objected to the demands of the system. fashion during her 10 years with Celine and her five-year stint with Chlo, where she became the first designer of a major fashion brand to take maternity leave. Maybe she’ll get around the seasonal show wheel entirely for a new take on slow fashion, a completely more enduring version. Maybe she will be the creator who is truly able to take a stand against the mainstream throwaway culture and the ravenous mouth of the content monster created by TikTok and Instagram. In the announcement, Bernard Arnault, chairman of LVMH, called the new line an entrepreneurial adventure. (Despite the fact that Phoebe Philo-la-marque is not officially part of the luxury group, for LVMH to be linked again to Ms. Philo, given her most wanted status, is a coup for the conglomerate.)

It would certainly be a mistake to assume that Ms. Philos’ return to fashion will resemble her past. After all, her Chlo, which was synonymous with a certain cool girl attitude, sending out a generation of young women in baby doll dresses and clodhopper wood blocks, looked nothing like her Celine, whom she imbued with a sort of radical maturity, elevating the nude leotard and oversized navy cashmere sweater to desirability and setting the trend for luxury Birkenstocks. Separately, Daniel Lee, who worked closely with Ms. Philo as director of ready-to-wear at Celine, is currently making a similar but different version of this brand in his role as Creative Director of Bottega Veneta. If Mme Philo is back, it’s probably because she has something entirely new to say, for a new world. Which means the only thing for sure is that the rumor mill, which has put Phoebe Philo’s name in the running for just about every creative director position since early 2018, including Burberry, Chanel, Ferragamo and Loro Piana, will finally be silenced. And that not only the fashion world, but also those who yearn for an image of themselves that they cannot yet define, will look.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/12/fashion/phoebe-philo-returning-to-fashion.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos