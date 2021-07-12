A quick recap of Louis Vuitton’s glittering events in Monte Carlo and Paris

For delusional reasons, I had somehow imagined that Parisian Haute Couture Week would represent a quiet re-emergence in the barely-remembered world of fashion shows and in-person gatherings.

How wrong I was! However, in the Avignon TGV in a state of total collapse, exhaustion, and I must add still euphoric to the wonders unveiled in recent days my twenty-four hour tourbillon in Monte-Carlo a week ago to celebrate the The unveiling of Francesca Amfitheatrof’s astonishing Louis Vuitton jewelry collection seems like a half-life. But what a glamorous way it was to start a week of wonders.

The excitement began at the Hôtel Métropole when my windows opened onto a terrace with a view of the port. The seagulls were moaning above my head, and the salty Mediterranean breeze was gentle after the Manhattan heatwave I had left a few hours earlier.

Gustave Eiffel nonetheless built the magnificent Art Nouveau atriums of the 1889 hotel, a conservatory of swirling iron volutes, the same year he built his iconic Parisian tower. It is certainly an evocative place to have breakfast, and I wonder how many unlucky players have drowned their sorrows under the Belle Epoque plasters and golden rococo scrolls of architect Hans-Goerg Terslings savagely above the upstairs ballroom? (Father of Prince Philips, Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, accustomed to the delights of gaming tables, died at the hotel in 1944).

The celebrations started when we took speedboats to a lapping promontory under a rocky hill crowned with La Vigie, the large white cube of a villa built in 1902. It was inhabited by Princess Daisy of Pless and was later inhabited by restored, at great expense, by the famous and sometimes Monegasque resident Karl Lagerfeld, who lived there for a few years before returning it to the town.

Far below the tables were set in pale coral and thorny blue and white flowers and I soon discovered that I was very happily seated next to the ridiculously pretty Laura Harrier, who was featured in Nicolas Ghesquieres Louis Vuitton strass and Francesca Amfitheatrofs amazing blue-green cabochon opal ring you just wanted to dive into. For me, there was the equally fun Alicia Vikander in a black Tuxedo mini dress and diamonds. The evening was a perfect tonic for the jet lag. Across from me, performer Lousita Cash, with a handful of amazing rings and a sparkling gold Vuitton mini dress, provided more sparkle.

Monte Carlo is certainly an unusual place; as we gazed at the city across the waters, with its rolling hills cluttered with luxury towers and turn-of-the-century villas, some of the most expensive real estate in the world, Laura wondered with amusement if there had been a breakdown. of current: there was hardly any light on. But our little promontory quickly caught fire and we had our own fireworks display as a parade of models, dressed in black or ivory satin evening dresses, paraded in front of the pieces from the new collection.

The next morning, Francesca Amfitheatrof showed us around her latest Bravery collection nearby at the Hotel de Paris, and seeing them up close was a next-level experience. Taking Louis Vuitton’s fearless, self-taught odyssey and embrace of innovation as inspiration, Amfitheatrof used patented Vuitton star-cut diamonds and ruby ​​mesh in the La Passion necklace, an Edwardian dog collar worthy of the Moulin Rouges Satine, but if I had my druthers and a Monegasque bank account, the necklace (with its astonishing assembly of Tanzanite cabochon, opals and diamonds) would end up in my Vuitton case.

Then I set off to explore Monte Carlo, visiting the perfect toy town palace of Grimaldis and, on Francescas’ advice, the Oceanographic Museum. Built in 1910 at the request of the sailor Prince Albert I and located on a cliff above the Mediterranean, it is an eccentric triumph of Art Nouveau fantasy on a marine theme. Inside, you will discover mosaic floors depicting translucent octopuses or seabirds settling on frothy waves, as well as exhibitions on the worlds of Prince Albert and Jacques-Yves Cousteau (who was director of the institutes from 1957 to 1988). It was Amphitheater who had the brilliant idea of ​​presenting Damien Hirst’s work here, which he did in 2010 for the exhibitionCornucopia. To follow, an exceptionally delicious lunch at COYA, the acclaimed Peruvian fusion restaurant, accompanied me on my little way to Paris.

The Vuitton festivities have multiplied in the French capital, this time to celebrate Frank Gehry, who, at 92, designed his first perfume bottle for the house. He transformed the container containing the collection of five different perfumes by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletruds Les Extracts into a small sculpture, with pastel-colored bottles and silver caps like crumpled paper.

The event took place in the large atrium of the Louis Vuitton Foundation, which was itself a gem; each table was set with a different historical Sevres porcelain service and truly exquisite flowers. It all provided a wonderful leaf of the old world to Gehry’s magnificent lights above us, floating like giant clouds of crumpled paper.

Chef Jean-Louis Nomicos has prepared a tasting menu with each dish intended to evoke the scents with the romantic titles Dancing Blossom, for example, or Cosmic Cloud. Elusive concepts, all, but my God, that was delicious! After dessert, Katy Perry took the stage and offered us, among other songs,Fireworks.More magic in the City of Light!