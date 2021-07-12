Chicos spends time with Gen Z and Millennials – Glossy





If there’s one thing current fashion tells us, it’s to expect the unexpected. Over the past few months, Chicos has seen a shift in the demographics engaging with its content. Millennials and Gen Z have discovered the retailer, once considered the domain of middle-aged women. Young shoppers proudly label the brand in looks featuring both spared vintage chicos, as well as new finds.

Caitlin August, a 34-year-old woman from the flea market, traveled to Chicos this spring with hergrandmother, who lives in a Fairfax, Virginia retirement home. The shopping trip was a post-vaccination reunion trip. Her favorite thing to do is go to lunch, shop and go to the movies, but we didn’t feel comfortable doing it yet, ”August said. So they went to Chicos, one of her grandmother’s favorite stores. She loves Chicos. She has always loved Chicos, August told Glossy. August said she had always shopped outside of her age and was a fan of linen and palazzo pants, which she found in Chicos in high school. She supports the brand: they have some of the best textiles. As for savings, you can find a pair of 90s linen pants for $ 6, while the same trend from a designer sells for $ 350.

At Chico’s with his grandmother, August spotted green pants. They gave me Gucci on a yacht! she said. Her grandmother bought the pants, a bargain find, for her as a gift. When asked if creating content around the pants was immediately part of the plan, August said yes, but the target audience was still his grandmother. Sharing fun content and chatting about fashion have been ways for the couple to stay in touch throughout the pandemic. For the resulting video, August paired the pants with a trendy cropped tank top, which she remodeled from a second-hand shirt. The text above: Challenge accepted Grandmother. Chicos is of course excited about his newfound popularity. Kimberly Grabel, please marketing,noted that because of the quality of the clothes… they last a long time, so there is a secondary market for a lot of the products we sell. As a result, the brand has seen its products passed down from generation to generation, a fact that it embraces. In her spring catalog shoot,model Leticia Herrera is accompanied by her two sisters and her daughter. But, over the past 3 to 6 months, [we] started noticing that we were getting more pickup from these younger and very fabulous influencers and stylish dressers, which incorporated pieces of Chico into their overall look, Grabel said.. When the Chicos team started seeing a spike in social tags, in 2020, they were tied to certain timeless looks – and Chicos characteristics – like animal prints. But since then, Chico’s styles for getting love have been on every level, it mentionned. “This is a testament to the continuing evolution of personal style… the fact that there are no more rules,” said Grabel. “[Chico’s] has always been known for its very expressive style – bright colors and prints that make you happy – and comfort, but now everyone wants it. Grabel said the company cannot Attribute the new brand interest of Instagram influencers and vintage buyers directly to its newly acquired customers “who are retained at a significantly higher rate than in fiscal 2019”. But, she said, the average year-over-year age of Chicos customers has dropped by 10 years since Q1 2020. According to Tribe Dynamics, Chico “thrived during the pandemic and early 2021, attracting $ 6.4 million in earned media value from June 2020 through May 2021”. In May, Emmaline Childs, TikTok user (83,000 subscribers) posted a video: I just walked past a store and thought this outfit is super cute, she said, stopping and shyly biting her lip. It was Chicos. If you need me I’ll be in Forever 21 pretending I’m still young. Obviously, the Chicos team have a sense of humor because they reached out to Children and sent him a mail. The resulting paid post is captioned, I offer my sincere apologies to Chicos. #transport # Boys #millennium #millennial #fashion [No sound effect] Refreshing Tropical Summer House (855495) – MATSU #a d @emmalinechilds I offer my sincere apologies to Chicos. #lovechicos In December, Hannah Enos, 22, posted on Instagram a vintage Chicos shirt, fashioned like a belted shirt dress, found at a Savers thrift store in Boston. It was teamed with polka dot tights and high heels. For the job, she asked her roommate to take pictures of her on her campus at Lasell University in Newton, MA. Commentators asked where the hangar found her dress. An example: where is your outfit from that orange dress? “ When Chicos first sent me a DM in February, I was so excited. They loved the way I designed the room and asked if they could use my photos in the future, to which of course I said yes, she said. The shirt is not his first style at Chicos either. In fact, I own quite a few used parts from Chicos – ups and downs. My second favorite piece is another really cool button down shirt with a pretty abstract warm toned print, she said. After finding this piece, I look for more Chicos pieces every time I go to a thrift store. Out of curiosity, I scoured Chico’s website for current pieces and saw the potential for a few items for myself, but I really think vintage Chicos has my heart. While Chicos sees the pickup in both second-hand and new clothing items, the rise in #thrifted hashtags related to the brand is testament to a number of current fashion trends. There is a decrease in the obsession with wearing high-end designer clothes and an increase in the concern for shopping and sustainable consumption. Although the Augusts green pants were bought new from a Chicos store, she has spent much of her career working in second-hand fashion. Sustainable savings addresses some of the biggest human rights and environmental issues we face today. I really think saving is taking fashion in a new direction which is exciting and expected, she said. This mindset is increasingly common among young buyers. “We don’t think about age in our design process,” Grabel said. “[Younger customers are] not something we’ve been chasing. Chico’s, she said, has always created “chic and smart clothes – easy, casual, in high quality colors and prints, fun and cheerful. Historically, these were things that older women reacted to, but now we want all of those things. “

