Cyclops’ new perspective makes him reject classic X-Men motto





Scott Summers has never been the most shredded mutant, but Cyclops’ new perspectives set a very optimistic tone for Krakoa’s new team, Uncanny X-Men.

Warning: Spoilers for X-Men # 1 Scott Summer hasn’t always been the happiest mutant in the bunch, but Cyclops has a new outlook on life and he flies in the face of a famous X Men motto. Scott has gone through many phases in his time with the team, ranging from stoic to anxious to brooding. But Cyclops has rarely been so optimistic, and it has everything to do with the X-Men’s situation as a people in X-Men # 1 by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz. More than once the X-Men have greeted their new members with a phrase: Welcome to the X-Men, I hope you survive the experience! The sentence started with none other than Kitty Pryde and has more or less continued to this day. But now that things are finally looking up for the X-Men and their survival is much more guaranteed thanks to Krakoa, Cyclops’ new attitude doesn’t seem to reflect the classic X-Men saying. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: X-Men: Cyclops’ Greatest Power Isn’t His Eyes, It’s His Neck This first issue also includes the first appearance of the new base X-Mens in Manhattan: The Treehouse. Grown from Krakoan Blossoms in the heart of New York City, the Treehouse has everything the X-Men will need, and according to Scott, a few things he hopes they won’t. As Cyclops shows his old friend and new Polaris teammate a tour of their botanical base, he takes him to Medical Bay, which he describes as, I hope it is the least used. The bay has the required medical components, but Scott notes that if things go too badly, they can always use the Krakoan Gates to travel to the Healing Gardens on their home island. Polaris retorts that if things get even worse, Krakoas resurrection protocols are still an option, to which Scott responds. I hope not. This hope in the face of danger to the point that he doesn’t expect his team to need their own medical bay shows a lot of growth from Cyclops and painted the famous X-Mens i hope you will survive line in a new light. While the classic X-Men welcome has generally been said in an ironic way, there has always been a sound of truth in the saying. The X-Men lead dangerous lives, and sadly, they aren’t always long. But Cyclops’ new demeanor shows an underlying confidence in his team’s survival. As Polaris points out, if something too much for their infirmary to handle happens to the X-Men, they have almost limitless resources to heal them or even resuscitate them. Scott knows this, but he’s still convinced things aren’t bad enough to make it happen. New perspectives or not, Cyclops is far too tactical to believe his new team will face no challenges. Instead, it’s clear he expects a lot of opposition, but he’s confident his team with Krakoa behind them are strong enough to handle whatever comes their way. If that first number is any indication, it certainly will be. It’s long, but Cyclops finally knows that his friends will survive the experience. Now their enemies can only hope to survive the news X Men. Next: X-Men Settles Wolverine & Cyclops Most Vicious Argument Marvel’s new Captain America comic criticized for political content

