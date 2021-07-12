30 trendy things that make me horny for my wedding next summer

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which a member of the Who What Wear team or a friend of the brand will share the top 30 finds from their current wishlist.

When my mouth opens and I say the words I’m getting married in a conversation, I always feel like I’m dreaming. I could lie and pretend I was nonchalant about it all, but I have to be honest. I am that person who preparing her wedding since, well, first she knew what a marriage was. I always thought about the type of place I wanted, the song I would walk down the aisle, the color of my flowers, well, you got it. I look forward. But as I am a fashion person through and through, what excites me the most is thinking about all the stylish pieces that I can wear on D-Day and for the events that preceded it.

Lucky for me, I have about a full year to plan everything. But of course, I’ve already started a deep dive into all the things on the market right now. (Hey, you can never be too prepared!) Keep scrolling through the 30 things I’m already waiting for next summer’s festivities.

Accessories

Gaia worship Dory’s Feather Bracelet ($ 368)

The pearl and feather combo is all I could ever ask for.

Chanel Cat-eye sunglasses with interlocking CC logo ($ 295)

It will be incredibly hot and sunny on our wedding weekend, so I want a chic pair of sunglasses to protect my eyes, and these Chanel with pearl detailing will do just fine.

Graff Castle-set round diamond wedding ring ($ 11,500)

I haven’t bought my wedding ring yet, but I know it: I want it to be timeless. Not only is this one so classic, it is simply stunning. And I mean, who doesn’t just want a little more diamonds on their hand?

Beauty Aerin Tuberose Le Jour Perfume ($ 240)

Perfume is an accessory for me. I want to have a special scent that I wear on my wedding day, as well as all of our birthdays to follow.

Provocative factor Averi satin-trimmed tulle and lace garter ($ 65)

So, so pretty.

Jennifer behr Bailey Beaded Headband ($ 325)

My manager wore a headband to his wedding, and now I can’t help but think of them.

Sleeper Zephyr ruffled gloves ($ 180)

I got more and more into the idea of ​​gloves.

Tia Adeoloa Clear veil ($ 220)

I don’t even think I’m going to wear a veil to cover my face, but it gives me a lot of feeling.

Gaia worship Eos Bauble acrylic pouch ($ 298)

Can you tell that I have a soft spot for pearls?

Diptych Multiuse Fragrance Skin Flower ($ 110)

Another heavenly scent idea.

Clothing

Jacquemus The boyfriend of the dress ($ 1060)

While my formal dress will have a lot more volume, I want my reception dress to be simple and elegant.

The Pearl Short white silk nightie ($ 245)

Time to throw out those worn t-shirts that I slept in.

Rotation Birger Christensen Augustina double-breasted metallic jacquard blazer ($ 137)

I don’t know what wedding event I would wear this to, but I feel like this blazer deserves some kind of moment.

My half Marielle Cream Dress ($ 208)

Rehearsal dinner? Engagement? Wedding? I have options.

Staud Astro dress ($ 375)

I have planned two engagement parties, one with friends and one with family, and this is a great option for both.

Sleeper Michelin off-the-shoulder silk dress ($ 420)

I also like it in the linen version.

Nanushka Najya short dress ($ 595)

I will definitely need evening dresses for my bachelorette party.

Saint Laurent Feathered crepe dress ($ 5,490)

The major vibrations of the second dress.

Bronx and Banco Stella wedding dress ($ 980)

A good time in the heat is never a bad idea.

Gaia worship Ansel Dress Off White Ombré ($ 1598)

I could write a book about my love for Cult Gaia.

The Frankie Shop Iben knit dress ($ 88)

Perfect for my honeymoon.

Footwear

Manolo Blahnik BB 105 leather heels ($ 665)

Just complete classics.

Amina Muaddi Begum nappa white pumps ($ 1130)

Even before I got engaged, I knew I wanted these shoes.

Amina Muaddi Gilda 95mm crystal-embellished sandals ($ 995)

Amina Muaddi just did.

From afar Leather slingback sandals with tags ($ 221)

This heel is so cool.

Chanel Sandals ($ 1,125)

I don’t think they are formal enough for my dress, but they would be perfect for a pre-wedding event like my rehearsal dinner or bridal shower.

Mach & Mach 105mm tulle pumps ($ 1050)

Such a fun pair of heels. And the dusty rose is neutral enough to go with all my white.

Saint Laurent Luna faux pearl-embellished leather sandals ($ 1095)

I tried them a few weeks ago and got butterflies.

Staud Gita sandal in Fuchsia ($ 114)

Two words: bachelorette party.

Prada Leather slides ($ 625)

We got married here in LA, and the weekend will include plenty of beach activities. I think having a cute pair of slip-on sandals to go with a white suit would be so cute to wear. They would also be a great thing to have for post-reception dancing.

