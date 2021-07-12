All the best dressed supporters of the Euro 2020 final





The Italian national football team were crowned champions of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament on Sunday after Federico Bernardeschi scored the game-winning goal in a penalty shoot-out. Scoring England’s first final in an international tournament since 1966 and the fastest ever goal in the European Championship final by England left-back Luke Shaw, it was a historic game. As the action unfolded on the pitch, fans from Italy and England made sure to go the extra mile to support their chosen team. As the Wembley stands saw a man dressed as Pope Francis, another dyed the English flag in his beard. Elsewhere across the country, one woman rocked the England lion on her head, while another was pictured watching the game in an England themed bra. Thousands of young supporters supported England today, many of them with the team flag painted on their faces. This young boy added a fedora hat to complete his look Young UK fan wears makeup to show support (The FA via Getty Images) This man assured that it will be known that he was at Wembley to support England, wearing a white and red blazer, with an English rose embroidered on the chest pocket. An English fan at Wembley on July 11 (Getty Images) Another young fan, this boy stood out from the crowd with a curly red and white wig. If his choice of headgear wasn’t enough to show which side he was on, he also wore the team’s official t-shirt. England fan wears England wig at Wembley on July 11 (Getty Images) This Italy fan wore the country’s flag around his shoulders, adding a chain mail vest and medieval helmet with red feathers. Italian supporter watches Euro 2020 final on July 11 (PA) This woman braved the rainy forecast in a bra top emblazoned with the English flag. The red cross of the flags was also painted on both cheeks. English supporters in Trafalgar Square on July 11 (AFP via Getty Images) Picking up the words from what is arguably the most famous song in English football, this fan wore a shirt with the words Coming Home on his back. An English supporter at the Manchester fan zone on July 11 (PA) Perhaps the most inventive outfit at Wembley Stadium on Sunday was what Italian fans wear in the official Pope Francis outfit. He even completed the look with a hat painted in gold. Italian fans await kick-off ahead of UEFA Euro 2020 Championship final between Italy and England (Getty Images) Proving his unwavering commitment to English football and his optimism that football would finally come home, this man stained the crossed flags under his beard. English fan sings ahead of the start of the UEFA EURO 2020 final soccer match between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium (POOL / AFP via Getty Images) The woman, who was pictured arriving at a Manchester fan park on Sunday, wore an English shirt and an English flag around her shoulders and, to finish the look, one of the three English lions on her head. England fan arrives to watch England vs Italy on July 11 (AFP via Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/fashion/euro-2020-italy-england-fans-best-dressed-b1882268.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos