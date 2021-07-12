Nate Orndorf Outperforms The Competition In The Cool Men’s Johnnycake Jog Race | Sports

A day usually reserved for difficult hot and humid conditions for long-distance runners, the 45th edition of the Johnnycake Jog took place in a very different way.

An overcast day may have produced the lowest temperature on record in Johnnycake Jog history, starting 64 degrees, but the men’s 45th iteration race of the event in Painesville on July 11 produced a nice finish, Nevertheless.

The top three male riders finished less than 7 seconds apart, but Akrons Nathaniel Orndorf broke the strip first with a time of 25 minutes and 1 second. Evan Grayon of Perrysburg was second in 25:05 and Andy Morgan of Cortland was third in 25:08.

The Jog was his third event of the summer, and the second that saw him at the top of the table. Orndorf also finished first in the Four Leaf Clover Run in Akron on June 12.

Orndorf didn’t enter the event until 7 p.m. on July 11 after returning from vacation in Michigan. It was his first time running the Jog, and after hearing about the event for the past few years, he decided to finally run the Jog.

I moved here four years ago and it has become clear that this is one of the most popular and prestigious races in Northeast Ohio, Orndorf said. I ran a 10K last week in Toledo and it didn’t go the way I expected but after returning from vacation I decided to go for this race and see what might happen.

Orndorf was in the top three of the race throughout the course, but before the last mile of the race Orndorf was third. However, he felt in the best position to cross the finish line first.

I thought I was feeling the best in the top three in the fourth mile, Orndorf said. I knew from friends who had run this race in the past that the last mile you can get ahead. It’s so straight and you can see the finish line so I just needed to be patient.

While the rain stopped for most of the event, the cooler weather gave the runners a change of pace after their workout. The riders saw their times accelerate as they progressed through the event.

I don’t think I enjoyed the cool weather as much as everyone else, said Orndorf. Prior to this event, it had been a hot week so a cooler race was welcome. It’s nice to be able to go out, run fast and be cool instead of suffering from the heat.

Orndorf ran for Grand Valley State from 2014 to 2017 and is currently working on his PhD in Polymer Science at Akron University. Orndorf always runs in his spare time, registering for many different events.

I usually get ahead of myself in those shorter races and give them the pace, said Orndorf. When we got there towards the end it was a lot of fun racing in the crowds with people fighting over the finish.

Orndorf competed in the US Olympic Marathon trials in Atlanta on March 9. He finished 114th out of 565 runners with a time of 2:26:09 and plans to attempt another run at the Olympics in the 2024 trials.